Sunil Grover Shares Upcoming Mystery Show Sunflower's Trailer, Fans 'looking Forward'

Comedian Sunil Grover is gearing up for the release of his murder mystery web series titled Sunflower. Ever since the poster of the series was shared by Sunil on his Instagram, his fans have been waiting for an update on its trailer. On May 20, the Gutur Gu actor dropped the trailer of this highly anticipated show on his social media

Sunil Grover shares Sunflower trailer

The Sunflower trailer starts with a voiceover that says the sunflower is such a pretty name. And then Ashish Vidyarthi says it is going to be the name of a 'nice Indian cultured' society's name. The next frame reveals that a murder has been committed in one of the flats of the Sunflower Society. Police cars start buzzing in and the investigation starts. All throughout the trailer, Sunil Grover has a cheeky smile on his face which indicates that he knows more than what he shows. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Khabaron ke mutabik, Sunflower mein hua hai ek murder, ab hungama hoga ghar ghar." This roughly translates to 'As per soures, a murder has been committed in Sunflower and ever house is going to experience chaos.'

As soon as the trailer was shared, Sunil Grover's fans and followers rushed in to express their excitement for the show. Many have said that they are looking forward to seeing this show while many others complimented its ensemble cast. See their reactions below.

Sunflower release date, cast and other details

The release date of this multi-star cast show is announced to be June 11, 2021. It is going to be available for streaming on Zee 5. The cast of this show includes Sunil Grover as the lead character. Other members include Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saloni Khanna, Ashwin Kaushal and Annapurna Soni. The show is created by Vikas Bahl and produced under the Reliance Entertainment and Good Co banner.

Sunil Grover's shows

The 43-year-old actor-comedian has entertained the audience with his wit and humour. He is popularly known for his role as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show. His other notable works are Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Gutur Gu and Comedy Circus. He was last seen in the political thriller series Tandav.

Image- @whosunilgrover Instagram

