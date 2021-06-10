Sunil Grover Unveils A New Poster From 'Sunflower' Feat. Sonu And Aanchal; See Inside

Tandav actor Sunil Grover took to Instagram on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to give fans a sneak peek into the new poster of his upcoming series, Sunflower. Along with the poster of the film, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have been going all gaga over the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunil Grover shared a new poster of his film featuring Dayana Erappa in the much-awaited series, Sunflower. The poster is seen divided into two where Sunil, on the left, can be seen giving an innocent look which is truly unmissable. He is seen wearing a maroon shirt, grey pants and completed the look with a watch, a batch, bag and a belt. One can notice the bookshelves and a quirky poster with all hearts in the background.

Dayana, who is on the right-hand side of the poster, can be seen looking away from the camera. She is seen donning a grey top with balloon sleeves and a black skirt. She completed her look with diamond earrings and opted for a middle parting low ponytail, well-done brows and pink lips. One can also notice a birthday cake kept in front of her. By the looks of the poster, seems like Sunil is trying his best to win Dayana’s heart but she does not seem quite interested.

Along with the poster, he wrote, “Find someone who looks at you the way Sonu looks at Aanchal”. He added, “Watch love bloom in #Sunflower, premiering tomorrow on #ZEE5”. Take a look at the post below.

Sunflower's release, cast and more

Alongside Sunil Grover in the lead role, the cast of Sunflower also boasts of Ranvir Shorey, Sonal Jha, Shonali Nagrani, Girish Kulkarni, and Ashish Vidyarthi in crucial roles. Vikas Bahl has not only helmed this web series, but has also penned its screenplay. While Sunil plays the main suspect in the murder, Sonu Singh, Ranvir will play the police inspector in charge of the case. Rahul Sengupta and Vikas collaborated on the series' direction as well.

On Zee5's website, the official plot synopsis for Sunflower is as follows: "When Mr. Kapoor of Sunflower Society is discovered dead, the cops arrive and question his neighbours. In a society full of eccentric characters, who killed Kapoor and why?" Sunflower is set to premiere and will be available exclusively on the streaming service Zee5 from June 11, 2021.

IMAGE: ZEE5 YOUTUBE

