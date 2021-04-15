'Super Cub' Episode 3 Release Date And Time Revealed, Here's Where You Can Watch Series

Studio Kai's animation series adapted from the eponymous Japanese novel by Tone KÅken, Super Cub premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11 and KBS Kyoto, on April 7, 2021. After winning netizens hearts with its first two episodes, titled The Girl with Nothing and Reiko respectively, the masses are eagerly waiting for Super Cub episode 3's release. Thus, read on to know about Super Cub episode 3 release date, release time and find out where to watch the Japanese anime series with English subtitles.

Super Cub release date revealed!

Ever since its premiere on April 7, the anime series adaptation of the Super Cub novel has become a trending topic of discussion among fans on social media. The second episode of the Studio Kai series premiered yesterday, i.e. April 14, 2021, and ardent fans are already awaiting the release of Super Cub episode 3. For the unversed, the television anime series airs on Tone KÅken, Super Cub premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11 and KBS Kyoto every Wednesdays. Thus, the much-awaited third episode of the Japanese series will next air on April 21.

Don’t sleep on Super Cub !! With such a wholesome premise, and with an OST that will definitely be on par for the best this season. This show is easily one of my favorites currently.



Really fills the hole Yuru Camp left me last season. pic.twitter.com/TD7jvbpWnJ — necro is busy.. (@necrozzz_) April 15, 2021

In addition to the aforementioned platforms, Super Cub is also officially available to stream on Wakanim Nordic and Funimation. The synopsis of Super Cub's plot by Wakanim Nordic reads: "Koguma is an extremely lonely young girl. When she starts riding a motorbike, her day-to-day becomes full of small adventures and new encounters. A Super Cub for a lonely girl, who will open up to life and friendship." One can tune into Funimation to watch the Japanese anime series with English subtitles by paying a subscription cost of $5.99 per month or $59.99 a year.

Watch the trailer of 'Super Cub' on YouTube below:

Check out Super Cub episode 3 release time worldwide

The release time of Super Cub episode 3 will vary depending on the viewer's geographical location. The highly-anticipated episode is scheduled to release at 11 pm JST. Check out other release times of Super Cub episode 3 in your location below:

Central Time: 9 am CT

Eastern Time: 10 am EST

Pacific Time: 7 am PT

British Time: 3 pm BST

