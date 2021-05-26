'Superman & Lois' Actor Wolé Parks Gets 'overwhelmed' Over His Character's Identity; Read

Ever since its release, Superman & Lois has been garnering heaps of praise from the audience for its gripping episodes. The most recent episode of Superman & Lois revealed that Wolé Parks' character, who was previously suspected of being Lex Luthor from another planet, is actually John Henry Irons, an iconic DC Comics character who fights under the alias, Steel. Now, Wolé Parks, during an interview, got emotional over his character's true identity and revealed details about the same.

During an interview with TVLine, Wole Parks revealed that he was overwhelmed and emotional when they told him he would be playing John Henry Irons. The actor went on to say that he remembers growing up with him, but it's no longer just him. He stated that there are other children who grew up with this character, as well as children who will grow up in the future who will know a different version of it. Parks revealed that the responsibility is insane and that this is by far his most important role if he can put it that way, and he does not take it lightly.

Jai Jamison, who wrote the episode Man of Steel, echoes Parks’ sentiment. He went on to say that, as a lifelong nerd who grew up reading comic books and dressing up like Superman when he was five years old, being able to play in this sandbox has been ridiculously surreal. He also said that having the opportunity to write the episode that introduces John Henry Irons and Natalie is a different level of fortune. He stated that he is literally pinching himself, and, as Wolé stated, he understands the gravity of the situation.

Who is John Henry Irons?

It's no coincidence that John Henry Irons grabs the title "man of steel" from Superman in this episode, as he used to go by the superheroic codename "Steel" in the comics. That's right, the "villain" of Superman and Lois is a hero in the comics and a fairly important one at that. In 1993, John Henry Irons made his debut in The Adventures of Superman. Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove created him, and he quickly took over as the main character in the ongoing Superman: The Man of Steel comic book series. This was during a time when the "real" Superman was presumed dead following his battle with Doomsday, and Irons was one of four "Supermen" who rose to prominence.

Image: Wole Parks Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.