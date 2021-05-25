Superman & Lois S1's Finale Episode Release Date Revealed? Here's All You Need To Know

The superhero drama television series Superman & Lois season 1 premiered on The CW on February 23, 2021, after months of delays in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series, which is set in the Arrowverse, focuses on the titular characters as they move to Smallville from Metropolis. After its February premiere, while the following Superman & Lois' episodes aired every week in March on Tuesdays, its sixth episode premiered on The CW on May 18, after a month-long break. However, read on to find out the finale episode date of this Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starrer and the total list of episodes in this superhero series.

Superman & Lois' finale episode date revealed!

Although Superman & Lois returned to its Tuesday night slot on May 18, there are multiple more episodes remaining before its first season bids adieu to the small screen. While Season 1 went on a break for a month after airing its first 5 episodes, its time slot on The CW was replaced by new episodes of Supergirl for a couple of weeks. Originally, a 13-episode season 1 was ordered by the network.

However, The CW later confirmed that this season will get additional two more episodes, bringing its total episode count to 15. As its much-awaited sixth episode aired last Tuesday, as per the schedule, its seventh episode will air on the television network today, i.e. May 25. That leaves eight episodes to go before Superman & Lois' first season is concluded. Although the makers of the show haven't announced its finale episode date yet, fans can expect this season's finale to air on July 20 if all the remaining episodes air uninterruptedly.

But an April press release by The CW had listed a new Superman & Lois episode slated to air on August 10, just two weeks before Supergirl is scheduled to return to air its final episodes. Taking that into consideration, there are possibilities that Superman & Lois might take some more breaks before its finale episode's premiere. There's also a possibility of season 1's finale airing on August 17, followed by Supergirl season 6's new episodes on August 14.

IMAGE: TYLER HOECHLIN'S INSTAGRAM

