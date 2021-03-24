'Superman & Lois' Spring Finals Spirals Another Twist About Captain Luthor, Read Details

Superman & Lois’ recent episode unveils a stunning detail about Captain Luthor’s backstory. The episode begins with a twist, when Sharon Powell’s son Derek suddenly returns home unaware of the voicemail which he supposedly sent to his mother. Lois and Chrissy predicted that there are several loopholes in the story. However, Sharon insisted she drops her investigation.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the community centre and The Smallville Gazette’s best reporting team began to find the cause of the fire. Lois began keeping tabs on Morgan Edge’s newest X-Kryptonite soldier when she is approached by Captain Luthor. He disguises himself as a Luthorcorp employee turned reporter. He makes an offer to throw dirt on Morgan Pile, however, Lois turns suspicious instead.

In the meantime, Chrissy finds Derek doing some business with Leslie Larr outside a shady facility. She follows him and that when Superman RSVP’d to the party. He chased Derek who was resurrected by Captain Luthor. During their encounter, Derek warns Clark that he isn’t alone anymore before blowing up. Apart from the high-end action drama, the episode also showcased Jonathan being dumped by Eliza.

Post the heartbreak, Jonathan becomes drunk and creates a massive ruckus by crashing Jordan’s date and harassing Sarah. She was angry about Jordan taking Jonathan’s side but decided to remain his friend. Meanwhile, Clark’s conflict with Jonathan took him in flashbacks of his own Smallville days. He admitted to regretting leaving home the way he did. At the same time, he learns another twisted truth about Captain Luthor.

Clark’s computer reminded him that the Lois of this world is nothing like the Lois of his own world. He says in a frustrating tone, “Everything about her is the same. Everything except that she married someone else!”. The viewers then learn that Clark Kent and Lois Lane are man and wife in his world. The CW presented show Superman & Lois is developed by Todd Helbing in collaboration with Greg Berlanti. Set against the backdrop of Arrowverse, this show shares continuity with other television series of the same franchise.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Superman & Lois)