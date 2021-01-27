Supreme Court Pulls Up 'Tandav' Makers & Actors; No Grant Of Protection From Arrest Yet

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the makers of Tandav as the web series faced intense criticism for allegedly hurting sentiments. The bench refused to grant protection from arrest to actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Amazon Prime Video (India) and makers of ‘Tandav’ in numerous First Information Reports (FIRs) against the team. Noting that actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub could not distance himself from the script, the apex court observed that one should not make any series that hurts sentiments.

READ: SC To Hear Pleas Of 'Tandav' Director, Others Seeking Quashing Of FIRs

SC action against Tandav makers

The Supreme Court Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah was hearing the batch of pleas seeking the quashing of FIRs against the team.

"You should not make such a series which hurts sentiment. Script and acting should be such that it doesn't hurt any sentiments," the bench noted.

To actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who was in the line of fire over a controversial scene, the judge asked, "You read the script before you signed the contract right? You cannot disassociate from it saying it cannot be ascribed to you. You cannot hurt people’s religious sentiments in this manner."

READ: Amid Tandav Row, Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mirzapur Makers & Amazon On Complaint PIL

The court asks the makers to approach the High Court for anticipatory bail or quashing of FIRs. The bench also issued notice on the plea of 'Tandav' makers and actors to club the numerous FIRs registered against them across the country.

Cases have been filed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra against Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of web series, Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra, the show's writer Gaurav Solanki and Ayyub. The show has been accused of hurting religious sentiments with scenes allegedly involving jokes on deities.

READ: 'Tandav' Row: UP Police Reaches Ali Abbas Zafar's Residence, Asks Him To Appear On Jan 27

READ: Bombay HC Grants Transit Anticipatory Bail To 'Tandav' Web Series Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.