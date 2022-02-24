Suraj Sharma, who made his debut in Hollywood with 2012 film Life Of Pie, has come a long way as he's featuring as one of the leads opposite Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father -- the sequel of popular American sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

For someone who has watched Hilary Duff as Lizzie Mcguire while growing up, Suraj, in conversation with Republic Media Network, shared his experience of working with her in the Disney+ Hotstar show How I Met Your Father.

"Hilary is an amazing, genuine human being. She’s like a blast to work with. When I grew up, I used to watch Lizzie McGuire, so I was well aware of who she was. You know, they say that someone should walk in with no previous assumptions but I walked in as -- Oh my God she’s Hilary Duff. And she just turned out to be really sweet, kind, and genuine human being which was just fantastic. So every day working with her is really exciting. It has been an absolute pleasure working with her," said the 28-year-old actor.

Talking about whether there are any kinds of cultural exchanges on the sets of the show, the Indian-American actor said that he's not too sure if Hilary would have tried Indian food since she's from Texas. However, he quipped that he has made the whole cast of HIMYF listen to a bunch of AP Dhillion songs.

"She's (Hilary) from Texas so I don't think she has had too much Indian food. Maybe I should try to make something for her. But we did talk about our lives and found it really interesting how different our lives have been while growing up," said Sharma.

"So as far as cultural exchange is considered, usually, people assume that cultural exchange is something very specific, like image-based and in terms of food or clothing but I think more than that, it's about if an Indian person talks to an American, there's already a cultural exchange - in terms of just understanding sensibilities and a perspective on lives. So I think if you consider that cultural exchange then I sort of had many," he added.

"And I have forced all of them to listen to bunch of AP Dhillon songs so theres that," he laughed.

How I Met Your Father Season 2

While the first season of HIMYF is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, recently the show has been renewed for Season 2. The announcement was made by Hilary Duff herself. Announcing the 'happy news', Duff captioned the picture, "HAPPY NEWS! Surprise! You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!"