Surbhi Jyoti And Karan Singh Grover's 'Qubool Hai 2.0' Moments That Redefine Chemistry

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 is finally out on the OTT platform ZEE5 and the two have brought back the chemistry from the first season but with an extra dose to keep their fans enthralled. When the tale of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Faaroqi first aired on Indian television seven years ago, Qubool Hai was a breath of fresh air, with its lead actors Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti winning everyone's heart. This time, the creators attempted to do the same for the OTT platform. The same love story was introduced with Qubool Hai 2.0 on ZEE5 to break up the tedium of gory shows on multiple OTT platforms.

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover sizzle once again

Qubool Hai 2.0 establishes the mood of being an entirely romantic affair right from the first episode. Set in Serbia and Pakistan, the show follows two main characters, Asad and Zoya, as they try to rekindle their love in a charming cross-border love story. When they first see each other, Zoya is wearing a white bridal lehenga, drifting on the roads in an attempt to save her life, and Asad is driving his big fancy car only to drool at her after their first meet. There's the initial scene that sees your heart skip a beat, and you realise that Asad and Zoya still have the same spark after all these years. They meet in trying situations, initially despise each other, then gradually grow to enjoy each other's company, cope with separation for a while, and without realizing what the future holds for them, they allow themselves to fall in love – completely and recklessly.

If you thought Karan and Surbhi were a great couple on TV, you'll love them even more in Qubool Hai 2.0. The authors have worked hard to maintain the characteristics that defined the two characters in the previous story – Zoya still enjoys curating impromptu shayaris, and Mr Khan enjoys taking a no-nonsense approach in almost every situation. He saves her life over and over, but you never get the impression that Zoya is a helpless victim. While Karan once again shows that no one can play a dapper, adorable, fit, and tough hero in a great romantic drama like him, Surbhi's approach to Zoya is even more complex, spectacular and simply radiant.

Asad and Zoya battle goons and remain in hiding oblivious of the wider context ahead. The story keeps you enthralled and involved in the continuously unravelling mysteries and new sub-plotlines. Later on, some additional twists are added to keep the tale interesting as you keep wondering if there's more to this attraction and obvious spark between the duo. Asad plans the whole proposal date for Zoya in the same way she imagines the characters of her stories as a published author, and you are completely floored. The chemistry between the characters at each point is unbelievable and spectacular.