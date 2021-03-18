Surbhi Jyoti Shares BTS Pic From 'Qubool Hai 2.0', Says 'so Much To Be Thankful For'

Surbhi Jyoti is basking in the success of her web series, Qubool Hai 2.0, a spin-off of the acclaimed drama, of the same name. While she has been sharing many BTS pics and videos, she once again took to her Instagram on Thursday and posted yet another pic in which she donned her white bridal attire. Surbhi remarked that there's "so much to be thankful for" and dropped a heart in the caption. Soon, fans rushed to compliment her look and also penned their views about her show. "Loved your performance as Zoya," read a user's comment on the post.

Surbhi Jyoti shares BTS pic

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, Qubool Hai 2.0 is backed by Mrinal Jha of Mrinal Abhigyan Jha Productions. The show premiered on March 12 on the digital streaming platform, ZEE5. Qubool Hai 2.0 also stars Karan Singh Grover, Arif Zakaria, Mandira Bedi, and Vaquar Shaikh. In the 10-episodic series, Jyoti reprised her role of Zoya Farooqui.

In an interview with PTI, the 32-year-old actor said that there's no room for a boring scene since it's just about 10 episodes. She added, "Daily soaps come every day for years, so even if there are certain scenes that drag, people will continue to watch because it's a routine." Jyoti remarked that web shows aren't like this. "Either people like it or they don't, because there are a lot of options on OTT platforms. You have to be sharp in your storytelling and execution so that you leave no room for people to not watch it," said the actor.

Giving away details about her character Zoya, Surbhi stated, "She had opinions, her own thought process. She wasn't someone who was being bullied, oppressed or would sulk all the time. Even on this show, she works with logic and isn't blinded by anything. This woman has her own voice and is absolutely independent." After Surbhi shared the trailer of her show, Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Chandni, Rithvik Dhanjani, Srishty Rode, Kaajal Jain, Mansi Srivastava, Manav Vij, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Laxmi, and many others congratulated the actor for her new venture.