Suresh Mukund Shares His 2021 Plans, Says 'This Year Is Going To Be A Blast For Me'

Dancer-choreographer Suresh Mukund, the founder of Kings United India, which is the first Indian team to win NCB's World Of Dance, recently shared his New Year resolution of his desire to get into acting. He spoke at length about his future prospects and his preparations before stepping into the acting world.

Also Read: 'Let’s dance': Samantha Akkineni posts video of her new hobby in new year; watch

Suresh Mukund's 2021 plans

On his future goals and expectations from 2021, he said, "I'm actually interested in acting as I have always been behind the camera working for my team as a choreographer. Recently, after conquering so many milestones in dancing I feel like doing something else apart from dancing. I'm trying to get myself in proper shape and prepare myself to be in front of the camera. I would love to be an actor though I'm not sure what kind of roles but I'm very excited and want to try acting for sure."

Also Read: Varun Dhawan shakes a leg with choreographer Suresh and it is a delight for fans; watch

He further added, "There is a very big thing coming soon but I can't reveal much. As there was a movie filmed on us similarly something else is also coming up under a big banner and I'm really very excited about the same. It will start somewhere in 2021. I can't reveal as of now that what is it exactly but it is related to mine and my team's story. "

About what he learnt from 2020, he mentioned, "When I look back in 2020, it has been a really tough year for me and most of us I'm sure. The only best thing is that we all are safe and in good health my family and team so I'm happy about it. We are now gearing up for 2021. Also during the lockdown, it was really difficult because I have so many studios and their financial stress and a lot of other things. Eventually, I learned from these things and felt this will pass too. Things will get better soon and then I started dancing and making videos. I'm hoping next year is gonna be a blast for me."

Also Read: Dressed in Manish Malhotra outfit, Gauahar Khan dances on 'Jhalla Wallah' at reception

Suresh Mukund's weight loss

Suresh Mukund's Instagram is filled with his transformation pictures and videos. He recently shared a video on his Instagram where he has combined the videos from his work out. He said, "My New year resolution is I want to stay fit and groom myself by working on my self and try something else apart from dancing."

Also Read: Ganesh Acharya reveals that he has lost 98 kgs on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

He mentioned, "Although 2020 didn't start too well for me its been my dream since past 10 years to have that toned body which in so many years I couldn't achieve however 2020 was the year of self-love where I worked on myself and never gave up, sweat off the stress and focused. It all begins with that first step when I was 103 Kg in lockdown. Will power is like the muscle the more you train it the stronger it gets. At the end its all worth it." Check out the video here :

Suresh Mukund's journey

Suresh's team became the first-ever Indian dance group to win a title at the World Hip Hop Championship as well. He was also nominated for an Emmy Award in the ‘Choreography for Variety or Reality Program. He was also one of the captains of Dance Plus 5. He was recently nominated for World Choreography Awards for Choreographing Kings United in World Of Dance.

(With Inputs from PR)

Also Read: Did You Know Dharmesh Sir of 'Dance India Dance' fame was also 'Boogie Woogie' winner?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.