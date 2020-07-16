On Surveen Chawla's Birthday, Check Out Some Of Her Best Scenes From 'Sacred Games'

Surveen Chawla is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her career with appearing in daily soaps and took her career to the next level by entering the movie industry. Surveen Chawla was last seen on the big screen in Netflix Originals web-series, Sacred Games. Surveen Chawla played the character of Jojo Mascarenas in the Sacred Games series. The show was an action thriller drama that also cast Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kalki Koechlin as the lead characters. Today, on Surveen Chawla’s birthday, here are three scenes from Sacred Games series that prove Surveen Chawla’s great acting skills. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Surveen Chawla best scenes from 'Sacred Games' series

Introduction scene

The very first episode of the first season starts with Surveen Chawla crawling and struggling her way towards the door. As the camera moves closer, she appears to have been shot in the stomach and a pool of blood to be flowing from her body. A man walks towards her with a gun in his hand. As she looks up at him, she says that she knew about the fact that he was being fooled for 20 long years and laughs. The man shoots her dead.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Phone conversations with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character

In this scene, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character calls her up for the first time. Even after knowing about how big a don he is, Surveen Chawla’s character stays bold and is not scared of him at all. When she asks how he got her number and he continues to fool around, she even hangs up the phone call on his face. Later, when the two get to talking, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character and her character tend to come close to each other. But, Surveen Chawla’s character in the show is actually against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character and a balance between the two had to be maintained. The way Surveen Chawla has acted in the scene where she fools Nawazuddin Siddiqui for being on his side proves that she is a phenomenal actress.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Insurance scene

In this scene, Surveen Chawla is seen applying for insurance in order to keep the lives of the girls working for their safety. When the insurer denies giving the insurance, she scares him to get the work done. Surveen Chawla plays the character of a bold yet caring woman perfectly in this scene.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.