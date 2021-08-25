Survivor Winner Parvati Shallow Files For Divorce From John Fincher After 4yrs Of Marriage

The reality show Survivor winner Parvati Shallow is officially splitting up from her husband and fellow Survivor contestant John Fincher after four years of marriage, reported People. Shallow filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Tuesday and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause for separation. Parvati and John are yet to respond to address their divorce publicly.

Survivor's Parvati Shallow files for divorce

According to the report, the marriage dissolution documents do not clarify if Parvati Shallow is also petitioning for full custody of their daughter, Alma. Shallow and Fincher began dating in the year 2014 and got engaged in the month of January 2017. Seven months later, the couple tied the knot on July 16, 2017.and in July 2018, they welcomed their child, Alma. In the past recent months, Alma remains a focal point of both Parvati and John's Instagram handles. Several months have passed since they posted anything about each other.

John Fincher had appeared on Survivor: Samoa, which aired in 2009, while Shallow first appeared on the show's season 13, Survivor: Cook Islands, and later on Survivor: Micronesia- Fans vs Favorites. She won the Fans vs Favourites season in 2008 and took home a $1 million price. Shallow then competed with other contestants on Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, where she bagged second place. Shallow reappeared on the show's 40th season, Survivor: Winners at War.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Shallow had talked about making the difficult decision of leaving her 10-month-old daughter and returning to Survivor. She said that she has a 'strong bong' with Alma and John was 'kind of second.' She considered it a 'blessing' as John had a chance to step into his 'leadership as a dad,' and 'bond with Alma in a beautiful way.'

The star also revealed about embracing motherhood and how it had changed her mindset and her strategy in a conversation with ET. She explained that being a mother has been her 'biggest transformation' and that there was an 'emotionality that was uncontrollable.' Shallow added she would break out into tears when someone would ask her about Alma during her pregame and press conference. She concluded that it was difficult for her to separate her emotions and 'put up a wall at the time.'

(IMAGE CREDITS: PARVATI SHALLOW'S INSTAGRAM)