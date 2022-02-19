Sushmita Sen Gets Best Actress Nod For 'Aarya' At Critic Choice Short Series Awards

The Film Critics Guild recently released the list of shortlisted nominees for series and short films that revealed numerous popular series, short films and artists being recognized for their stellar work. Sushmita Sen received a nomination under the category of Best Actress for her role in the web series, Aarya 2, among other nominees namely Amruta Subhash for Bombay Begums, Supriya Pathak Kapur for Tabbar, Samantha Prabhu for Amazon Original The Family Man S2 and Shahana Goswami for Bombay Begums. On the other hand, the Best Actor category involved stellar artists namely Pankaj Tripathi, Jameel Khan, Pavan Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao.

Sushmita Sen essayed the lead role in the series, Aarya and garnered immense love and fame for her stellar performance. She was recently awarded the International Association Of Working Women Award for her performance in the show. Read further ahead to get the full list of Critic Choice Short Series and Films Awards 2022 nominations.

Critic Choice Awards 2022 nominations for Short Series and Films

Best Series:

• Aarya S2

• Gullak S2

• Amazon Original Mumbai Diaries 26/11

• Tabbar

• Amazon Original The Family Man S2

Best Actor

• Pankaj Tripathi for Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

• Jameel Khan for Gullak S2

• Gajraj Rao for Ray

• Pavan Malhotra for Tabbar

• Manoj Bajpayee for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

Best Actress

• Sushmita Sen for Aarya S2

• Amruta Subhash for Bombay Begums

• Shahana Goswami for Bombay Begums

• Supriya Pathak Kapur for Tabbar

• Samantha Prabhu for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

Best Supporting Actor

• Amit Sial for Maharani

• Gagan Arora for Tabbar

• Paramvir Cheema for Tabbar

• Sharib Hashmi for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

• Uday Mahesh for Uday Mahesh

Best Supporting Actress

• Sunita Rajwar for Gullak S2

• Konkona Sen Sharma for Amazon Original Mumbai Diaries 26/11

• Nupur Nagpal for Tabbar

• Devadarshini for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

• Priyamani for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

Best Writing

• Apurva Asrani for Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

• Puneet Batra, Saurabh Khanna for Kota Factory S2

• Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain for Tabbar

• Raj & D.K, Suman Kumar, Suparn Varma for Amazon Original The Family Man S2

• Prashant Nair for Tryst With Destiny

Short Films

Best Film

• Bittu

• Cycle

• Antarvasna

• My Mother’s Girlfriend

• Shimmy

Best Director

• Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu

• Devashish Makhija for Cheepatakadumpa

• Devashish Makhija for Cycle

• Abhinav Singh for Antarvasna

• Ambiecka Pandit for Under the Waters

Best Actor

• Anthony Arul Prakash for A Father’s Gift

• Lochan Barsagade for Krishna Chaaya

• Uday Chandra for Mintgumri

• Raj Arjun for Pilibhit

• Pratik Gandhi for Shimmy

Best Actress

• Rani Kumari for Bittu

• Ipshita Chakraborty Singh for Cheepatakadumpa

• Bhumisuta Das for Cycle

• Shivani Tanksale for Antarvasna

• Sushama Deshpande for My Mother’s Girlfriend

Best Writing

• Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu

• Devashish Makhija, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Bhumika Dube for Cheepatakadumpa

• Devashish Makhija for Cycle

• Abhinav Singh for Antarvasna

• Disha Noyonika Rindani, Jai Mehta for Shimmy

Best Cinematography

• Rohin Raveendran Nair for Cheepatakadumpa

• Vivekanand Daakhore, Bhumika Dube, Jacky Bhavsar for Cycle

• Ahan Shetty for Jael’s Tale

• Tuhin for Opang

• Nusrat F Jafri for Pilibhit

