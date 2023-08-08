Sushmita Sen On Avoiding Prosthetics For Taali Role: We Will Not...

Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Taali. She will be portraying the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Recently, the actress delved into her preparation for this distinctive role.

3 things you need to know

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year.

She announced the wrap on Taali a few weeks after her angioplasty surgery.

Taali is directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav.

Sushmita Sen says she didn't use prosthetics for her role

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen revealed that director Ravi Jadhav was adamant about avoiding the use of prosthetics for the role in Taali. She said that the goal was to ensure that the portrayal remained genuine and respectful without resorting to artificial enhancements. She recounted Jadhav's directive that she would need to give an extraordinary performance that goes beyond the norm.

(Sushmita Sen portrays Shreegauri Sawant in Taali | Image: YouTube screengrab)

"My director was very clear that we won’t use prosthetics. We will not do any such thing in Taali, where it will seem like humanity has taken a backseat and we are mimicking a human being or a community as a whole. So he said, ‘Sush you will have to perform out of your skin," she said.

Sushmita Sen underwent multifaceted process for Taali

To fully inhabit the character of Shreegauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen underwent a multifaceted process. She shared that she worked on gaining weight, collaborated with makeup artist Jeetu to create authentic facial features, including a beard and sideburns and immersed herself in Shreegauri's persona. Additionally, the actress also revealed her excitement about taking on the role of Ganesh, an effeminate man within the series, which presented its own unique set of challenges.

Alongside her involvement in Taali, Sushmita Sen is also gearing up for the third season of Aarya. She mentioned that she's currently in the process of dubbing for the upcoming season. Furthermore, the actress hinted at her involvement in two other projects and a third endeavor, which isn't an acting role but is centered around her life. Though she refrained from divulging more details, she expressed her anticipation for the upcoming venture.