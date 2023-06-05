Sushmita Sen Shares Joyous Video Announcing Wrap Of Web Series Aarya 3

Sushmita Sen has shared a major update about her show Aarya 3. In a new social media post the actress has shared glimpses from the shoot wrap of the series. The cast of the series can be seen having a jolly time on set in the video.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram to share a video of the “most amazing cast and crew eveer!!”. The actor who was busy shooting for Aarya 3 shared that the filming of the show has come to a wrap. In the caption, she penned a note of gratitude for her “Aarya family” and the “warmest hug” to her co-star Sikander Kher.

In the video shared by Sushmita, she can be seen coming down the stairs while in the get-up of her character in the series. She then goes on to hug Sikander, who plays Daulat in the show. The 40-year-old actor can also be seen shaking a leg with the series director Ram Madhvani.

Sushmita Sen returns to Aarya set after a health setback

(Sushmita Sen greeted by a pool of fans upon her arrival in Jaipur for the shoot of Aarya 3. | Image: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen made headlines earlier this year when she announced that she suffered a massive heart attack. Taking to Instagram, the actor told her fans that doctors found 95% blockage in her arteries and she had to get an angioplasty. Though she was advised to rest, the actor took good care of her health and bounced back to work within months.

In late April, the actor landed in Jaipur to resume the shoot of the Aarya 3. En route her set in an Instagram live video, she revealed that after lots of exercising and getting enough rest, she is “back in the zone”. The Main Hoon Na actress was greeted by a pool of fans upon her arrival in the Pink City.

Sushmita Sen in never seen before avatar in Aarya

(A still from Aarya 2 featuring Sushmita Sen. | Image: YouTube ScreenGrab)

Sushmita Sen garnered much praise from fans and critics for her portrayal of the titular character in the first 2 seasons of the show Aarya. Continuing the story, the actor will reprise her role in the third season of the show which is scheduled to release soon. In the series, she plays a mother of three kids who goes to lengths to avenge the death of her husband.