'Suzhal: The Vortex' Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Kathir's 'unpredictable' Thriller Show

Kathir starrer Suzhal: The Vortex finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022. The Tamil-language investigative thriller is set against the festival of Looting the grave, where a minor case turns explosive as it threatens to unearth the societal fabrics. The crime drama promises a gripping storyline coupled with an engaging performance from the cast.

Since the release of the web series, eager netizens watched the show and have taken to social media to share their honest feedback on the venture. Apart from Kathir, the venture also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and R. Parthiban, and is directed by Anucharan.M and Bramma. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the Tamil thriller Suzhal: The Vortex.

'Suzhal: The Vortex' Twitter review

As promised by the show, netizens found the crime and drama gripping and engaging throughout its episodes. Many also commended how well-written the drama was. One netizen tweeted, ''Yesterday watched #SuzhalTheVortex Webseries, Whole episode running nearly for 6 hr 30mins neatly written and twist. kudos to whole team of #SuzhalTheVortex. All artist done great job ,Especially mention content writer @PushkarGayatri Congratulations.''

#SuzhalTheVortex 3.75/5

: A Well Made Crime Investigation Thriller With More Twists, Unpredictable,Perfect Casting. Good Perfromances, Good BGM.

T Few Lags, But Engaging. WORTH WATCH👍👍😍

Some Cuss Words But Watch with Family

8 Episodes

Runtime - 6 Hrs 15 Mins#SuzhalReview — Akshay (@therealakzhay) June 17, 2022

4 episodes into #Suzhal : THARAM 👌👏 the series starts off with a fire accident & a girl missing case. From there on, the mystery begins to unravel and gets deeper. The series has many elements, including romance. Intrigued to find out how this unravels. Super stuff. SEMA MAKING — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 16, 2022

On the other hand, many lauded the unpredictable plot that was elevated by the eery background score. ''Watched #SuzhalTheVortex and the series is so engaging and I loved the fact they showcased a sensitive issue along with managing the thriller coefficient till last episode, As always,'' another netizen dropped a review.

#Suzhal Review:



Pushkar & Gayatri, What are you ?



Such a brilliant series after a long time🔥



Be it casting, writing, BGM, screenplay or story, this series excels everywhere👍



A Good Watch for the audience👍



Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#SuzhalReview #SuzhalTheVortex #SuzhalReview pic.twitter.com/NoB87RkuC6 — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) June 17, 2022

Another critic gave a detailed breakdown of the series including the casting of the series along with the gripping storyline. They wrote, ''Suzhal breaks stereotypes and offers more surprises, especially with a few roles, which keep us engrossed throughout the show. The cherry-pick is the writers' ability to keep few characters in the show and audiences, who are judgmental and later regret being so.@aishu_dil you nailed it in your role.''

Suzhal breaks stereotypes and offers more surprises, especially with a few roles, which keep us engrossed throughout the show. The cherry-pick is the writers' ability to keep few characters in the show and audiences, who are judgmental and later regret being so. #Suzhalreview pic.twitter.com/zdNLMV9Lkz — Richard Mahesh (@mahesh_richard) June 17, 2022

