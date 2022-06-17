Last Updated:

'Suzhal: The Vortex' Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Kathir's 'unpredictable' Thriller Show

Kathir starrer Tamil thriller flick 'Suzhal - The Vortex' finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Here is how netizens are reacting to the web series.

Princia Hendriques
Suzhal: The Vortex

Image: Twitter/@saloon_kada


Kathir starrer Suzhal: The Vortex finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022. The Tamil-language investigative thriller is set against the festival of Looting the grave, where a minor case turns explosive as it threatens to unearth the societal fabrics. The crime drama promises a gripping storyline coupled with an engaging performance from the cast. 

Since the release of the web series, eager netizens watched the show and have taken to social media to share their honest feedback on the venture. Apart from Kathir, the venture also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and R. Parthiban, and is directed by Anucharan.M and Bramma. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the Tamil thriller Suzhal: The Vortex.

'Suzhal: The Vortex' Twitter review

As promised by the show, netizens found the crime and drama gripping and engaging throughout its episodes. Many also commended how well-written the drama was. One netizen tweeted, ''Yesterday watched #SuzhalTheVortex Webseries, Whole episode running nearly for 6 hr 30mins neatly written and twist. kudos to whole team of #SuzhalTheVortex. All artist done great job ,Especially mention content writer @PushkarGayatri Congratulations.''

On the other hand, many lauded the unpredictable plot that was elevated by the eery background score. ''Watched #SuzhalTheVortex and the series is so engaging and I loved the fact they showcased a sensitive issue along with managing the thriller coefficient till last episode, As always,'' another netizen dropped a review. 

Another critic gave a detailed breakdown of the series including the casting of the series along with the gripping storyline. They wrote, ''Suzhal breaks stereotypes and offers more surprises, especially with a few roles, which keep us engrossed throughout the show. The cherry-pick is the writers' ability to keep few characters in the show and audiences, who are judgmental and later regret being so.@aishu_dil you nailed it in your role.''

Tags: kathir, tamil, prime video
