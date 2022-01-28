Sydney Sweeney Reveals Getting Her Toe Broken Amid Euphoria S2 Shoot; 'I Ended Up At ER'

Actor Sydney Sweeney recently revealed that her toe got broken amid shooting for the second instalment of Zendaya starrer Euphoria, and she ended up at the ER (emergency room). Sam Levinson's HBO show, which follows a group of teenagers navigating their way through the world of messy relationships, drugs and other tribulations of teenage life has managed to garner a positive response and generate buzz on social media.

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Sweeney quipped that she celebrated the night of the season's wrap up in an emergency room after a co-star stepped on her toe. "Well…my toe got stepped on during filming and it just exploded. So, I ended up at the ER", she quipped.

Sydney Sweeney reveals getting her toe broken during shoot

The actor further added that she made it to the cast party. "And then I showed up and I was high on morphine.", she mentioned. Her co-actors were left baffled with her state and quipped, "We have never seen you like this before."

James then tried to find out which co-actor was responsible for damaging her toe, with Sydney indirectly revealing it was Alexa Demie. Sweeney apparently didn't even tell Demie about her toe situation, and later issued an apology for having mentioned her name on air.

In another interview with AP, Sydney spoke about "going through this very strange depression" after wrapping up season two. She stated, "I kind of feel like after you have a kid and some women have like postpartum depression, I kind of feel that after I wrap a character. So umm I have this rebirth of trying to find who I am again.”

More on the teen drama series Euphoria

Based on the Israeli television miniseries of the same name, Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they embark on experiences relating to identity, trauma, drugs, friendships among others. It stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, among others in pivotal roles. The second season of the drama started premiering on 9th January 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @EUPHORIA)