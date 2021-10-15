'Tabbar' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Ranvir Shorey, Pavan Malhotra's Acting ‘stupendous’

The latest web series Tabbar, which means ‘family’ in Punjabi, was released on Sony Liv on October 15 and has received rave reviews from the netizens. The eight-part series grapples with this conundrum and stays consistently gripping even as it leapfrogs over the occasional exaggerated situation. Despite consisting of an ensemble star cast, actor Pavan Malhotra aces every single scene. The thrilling family drama is directed by Ajitpal Singh of Fire In The Mountains fame. The show is written by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain.

Actors Gagan Arora, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwaljit Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Supriya Pathak, and more will also feature on the show in key roles. The story gives a peep into the life of Omkar (Pavan Raj Malhotra) and the expressive Sargun (Supriya Pathak Kapur), parents to Tegi (Sahil Mehta) and the IPS aspirant Happy (Gagan Arora) who are all of a sudden caught in a crossfire, killing the drug peddling brother of a local businessman-politician (Ranvir Shorey) in their home. Drugs in Punjab, a scam and a menace, is not the key element to the story but it revolves around the main stage.

Netizens get enthralled by Ranvir Shorey's acting in Tabbar

Fans of the series were completely in awe of the acting skills of the entire star cast. One of the users replied to a post by Ranvir Shorey on Twitter and wrote, “@RanvirShoreyI am not exaggerating things but your choice of the script is awesome & unique. your role might be limited but I watched it coz I knew if you are in it, it's gonna be amazing[sic].”

Appreciation tweet for @SonyLIV for streaming so many underrated and great content..



Long liv Sony Liv#NotSponsored #aamis #tabbar #undekhi — Akbar अकबर اکبر (@Being_Akbar) October 14, 2021

@RanvirShorey I am not exaggerating things but your choice of script are awesome & unique. your role might be limited but i watched it coz I knew if you are in it, its gonna be amazin#Tabbar is a only show after pandemic which is a must watch.. great script, direction & acting https://t.co/bYU4D5bfND — Righty nor Lefty (@akhilnaithani) October 15, 2021

Another excited user wrote, “Hearing/reading overall pretty solid things about #Tabbar! Weekend binge jugaad is on![sic].” A third user chimed in and penned an appreciation tweet for SonyLiv for promoting great content. “Appreciation tweet for @SonyLIV for streaming so much underrated and great content... Long liv Sony Liv #NotSponsored #aamis #tabbar #undekhi[sic],” the Twitter user wrote. Another echoed similar sentiments and was balled over Ranvir’s acting. “Completely in awe of the stupendous acting by @RanvirShorey and #PavanMalhotra. Was glued to my mobile phone throughout. #Tabbar #Tabbarreview #Tabbarrelease #SupriyaPatahak #SonyLiv[sic],” he wrote.

Hearing/reading overall pretty solid things about #Tabbar! Weekend binge jugaad is on! — Sagar Shah (@FilmyNerd) October 15, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@Whogaganarora)