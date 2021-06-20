Tabu Posts Rare Post To Praise 'The Family Man 2', Manoj Bajpayee Thanks With Special Name

The Family Man 2 has been one of the most talked-about and appreciated ventures on Over-the-Top platforms this month. While many celebrities active on social media have praised the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, an appreciation post from a social media-shy star, Tabu, gave an indication of the impact that the web series is generating. The veteran actress gave a shoutout to the cast and crew of The Family Man 2 in a rare post.

Tabu gives shoutout to The Family Man 2

Tabu, who has shared only five posts on Instagram this year, came out on Instagram to hail The Family Man. The Haider star shared a poster of the show and posted clapping emojis for ‘all members of the Family Man family’.

One of the directors of the show, Suparn S Varma, was among those who conveyed their gratitude to the post.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the post on his Instagram handle. Using a special name, 'Tabban', for his co-star of movies likeDil Pe Mat Le Yaar, Missing and Ghaath, the National Award-winner conveyed his gratitude.

Numerous other Bollywood stars have come out in praise for The Family Man 2. Tabu’s Andhadhun co-star Ayushmann Khurrana called the series as the ‘best thing on OTT.’

Be it sports celebrities, IPL teams and politicians, many others have used viral trends related to the venture like the memes on Chellam sir. Referrences like ‘Lonavla me kya hua tha’ were some of the other termes that have gone viral.

The series created by Raj and DK also stars Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, among others. The series traces the intelligence outfit TASC'S srikant, played by Manoj Bajapyee, chasing a dangerous organisation in Chennai.

The series has been streaming on Amazon Prime from June 4.

