Taika Waititi's Opinion On 'Squid Game' Sparks Debate On 'dubs Vs Subs'; Here's Why

Over the few weeks, the South Korean series Squid Game has taken the audience by storm and is on its way to becoming the number one show on Netflix. Earlier, filmmaker Taika Waititi reacted to the popular show and now looks like the Thor: Ragnarok director is also a fan of the survival series.

Directed by Hwang Do-hyuk, the nine-episode series follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who are undergoing financial problems in life and are invited to play a strange survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to fight for huge prize money.

Taika Waititi on 'Squid Game'

The filmmaker took to his Twitter and wrote that the series which is originally shot in the Korean language shouldn't be watched in English. The Marvel director said that he watched the series in its original language and urged his fans to do the same. He wrote, "You don't have to watch Squid Game dubbed in English." Waititi's remarks caused a thread to emerge on the microblogging website on whether watching the English-dubbed episodes of the series takes away the original performance of the actors.

You don't have to watch Squid Game dubbed in English. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 3, 2021

One user pointed out that the voice cast for the show also did an amazing job portraying the original actor's mention. The filmmaker replied to the user and wrote, "This is a very fair point. You absolutely can! I just PERSONALLY love the sound of Korean films and was surprised when Netflix presented it in English as the first option."

This is a very fair point. You absolutely can! I just PERSONALLY love the sound of Korean films and was surprised when Netflix presented it in English as the first option. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 4, 2021

More about Squid Game

The series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in the lead roles. As per Variety, Squid Game became the first K-drama to rate as Netflix’s top show in the U.S. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at Vox Media's Code Conference, earlier this week said, "There's a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It's called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure."

Image: AP/Instagram/@squidgame_netflix