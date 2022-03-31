'Takeshi's Castle': Fans Rejoice As Popular Japanese Show To Return For A Reboot Version

One of the most popular and beloved shows of the 90s and early 2000s, Takeshi's Castle is all set to return to the small screen next year. From skipping stones to Bridge Ball, the game has provided endless laughter along with a chance to sit together with your family and share moments of happiness while watching the Japanese series.

It was dubbed a global phenomenon as it inspired a host of reality shows in the genre across the world. Check out details of the reboot version and where you can watch it.

'Takeshi's Castle' reboot in 2023

As per a report from Deadline, the popular Japanese game show Takeshi's Castle reboot version will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Users of Amazon Prime Video can watch the reboot version in 2023 and it will be available in over 240 markets. Takeshi's Castle is one of the many Japanese originals slated to be released internationally in Prime's new focus of expanding its offer in Japan.

As per Deadline, Amazon Studios head of Originals, Asia Pacific, Erika North, shared insight on the new venture by stating, ''We’re very much focused on investing in the best Japanese talent to deliver the highest quality content for our Prime Video customers in Japan. We believe that putting the spotlight on the very best stories from Japanese creators will not only excite our Japanese viewers but also audiences around the world.”

More on 'Takeshi's Castle'

The game show, featuring Japanese comedian Takeshi Kitano, shows the comedian acting as the owner of the castle who offers volunteers to participate in a variety of challenging games in order to reach him. The games included physically challenging yet tedious tasks such as Dominoes, high rollers, Grid Iron, Mushroom Trip and more. For the final round, volunteers are given water guns to destroy the paper rings of the enemy vehicles whilst saving their own.

After the reboot announcement, fans on the internet could not help but express their excitement. One fan wrote, ''So apparently Takeshi's Castle is being rebooted by Amazon and this is now the only news that matters to me!!!!''.

Takeshi's Castle will return in 2023 on Amazon Prime. by the time the show run, Lord Takeshi will be 76 years old. lol 🤣

.#TakeshiCastle #BentengTakeshi #風雲たけし城 pic.twitter.com/qIyPJAQt6m — R.B.S. deJeer (@d3733r) March 31, 2022

Takeshi’s Castle coming back AAAAAAAAAH pic.twitter.com/6uW6qjTO1a — Un1qUElyRand0m (@Un1qUElyRand0m) March 30, 2022

