Tamannaah Bhatia And Aashim Gulati To Play Lead Roles In Dinesh Vijan’s OTT Series

The audiences are being thoroughly entertained with new movies on OTT platforms, as they anticipate several more to release online. In a recent report, it had been revealed that Dinesh Vijan is set to produce a project on Amazon Prime Video, which will star Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. Scroll along to know more details about the upcoming show.

Tamannaah Bhatia to play lead in an OTT series

As per exclusive reports by Pinkvilla, Tamannaah will be starring opposite actor Aashim Gulati in the web – series which is titled Yaari Dosti. It will be directed by Arunima Sharma, who makes her directorial debut in the OTT space with this show. Prior to this, Sharma has worked as an associate director with Dinesh Vijan productions for multiple movies including, Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium.

A source close to the development told the online outlet that the show’s plot is anchored around themes of friendship, similar to what the title suggests. The filming for the show is expected to kick off by September 2021 and it is expected to premiere in 2022, as the ‘big attraction’ of the year. Bhatia was seen in the web series November Story, just a while ago, which was a thriller surrounding the life of her character. Meanwhile, her co-star has done several roles on television shows including Karn, Sangini and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, apart from which he has also played key roles in the movie Tum Bin 2 and the recent, Tuesday and Fridays.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video release this year, the platform is all set to premiere the movie Toofan in July 2021, which comes soon after the release of their popular web series The Family Man 2. Prime also has the shows Inside Edge 3 and Mumbai Diaries 26/11, in the pipeline which makes it to the platform later this year. Alongside, Vijan will soon be making his production debut for a web series with Chutzpah, a Mrighdeep Singh Lamba created show. His movie MiMi, which is currently under production and stars Kriti Sanon is all expected to arrive on one of the digital platforms, soon.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

