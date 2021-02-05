Tamera Mowry Shares An Update About The Much Awaited 'Sister, Sister' Reboot

Sister, Sister is one of the most iconic shows of the 1990s. It featured identical twins Tia and Tamera Mowry in the lead. The show went off the air almost 22 years ago in 1999 but is still fresh in the minds of the fans. The Sister, Sister fans were in for a pleasant surprise when it was announced in 2018 that the show will be coming back for a reboot. However, there was not much info about the Sister, Sister reboot since its announcement. In a recent interview with popsugar.com, Tamera Mowry talked about the Sister, Sister reboot and shared an update. For all the people who are wondering about the Sister, Sister reboot, here is everything you need to know about it.

Tamera Mowry gives an update about the Sister, Sister reboot

During the interview, Tamera Mowry was asked about an update about the Sister, Sister reboot. She shared that Sister, Sister reboot is totally depending on the timing and availability of her and her sister. Tamera Mowry mentioned that it is crazy because she and her sister have developed their individual careers but at the same time, people want to see them together and even the sisters want to do it. However, talking about the timing, Tamera Mowry shared that they both have two young kids and are also working like crazy despite that.

Sister, Sister was a classic and Tamera is grateful for it. Talking about the Sister, Sister reboot, Tamera Mowry shared that she wants to make sure that when they come out with the reboot, they don’t want it to be anything that is truly rushed but something which is really thought out and something that people will love just as much as the original series was loved. During the interview, Tamera Mowry also said that she would like to see a plot twist in the Sister, Sister reboot and see something unexpected for the girls.

How old are Tia and Tamera?

Tia and Tamera Mowry are 42 years old now. They had played the roles of 14-year-old identical twins in Sister, Sister. Both the sisters are currently well-established actors with several hit movies and TV shows to their credit. Sister, Sister cast featured several talented actors like Jackee Harry, Tim Reid, Marques Houston, RonReaco Lee, Deon Richmond among others in key roles.

Image Credits: Tamera Mowry Instagram

