Tamilrockers Leaks 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' For Download Within Hours Of Its Release

India is one of the countries where the piracy of digital content is done at a very large extent. Despite the strong rules and regulations, several illegal websites continue to operate in India which are involved in digital piracy of content. Tamilrockers is one such illegal website operating in India which is involved in leaking movies and TV shows. In the past Tamilrockers has leaked several big-budget movies and TV shows causing a huge loss to the makers. The notorious piracy website has struck again as it has leaked Putham Pudhu Kaalai on its illegal website. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Tamilrockers makes Putham Pudhu Kaalai download available on its illegal website

Putham Pudhu Kaalai was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime yesterday on October 16, 2020. Within hours of its official release, the Putham Pudhu Kaalai download was made available on the illegal website of the Tamilrockers. People from all over the world can now go to the Tamilrockers website to download the full movie illegally. This illegal Putham Pudhu Kaalai download on Tamilrockers has surely resulted in major losses to Amazon Prime and also the makers of the film. People are advised not to do Putham Pudhu Kaalai full movie download from the Tamilrockers website as it is the illegal way to watch the movie. One just needs to have an active Amazon Prime membership to stream the movie anywhere, anytime. All the users are advised to watch Putham Pudhu Kaalai in this correct method and not to download Putham Pudhu Kaalai from the illegal Tamilrockers website.

About Putham Pudhu Kaalai

It is a Tamil language anthology film with several talented actors from the south Indian film industry. The movie has five short film segments which are helmed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. The movie has been entirely shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and is set against the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown.

Government against digital piracy websites

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and Movierulz have had a track record of releasing films illegally on their websites. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

