Tandav Web Series Controversy: Amazon Prime Head Visits Lucknow Police To Record Statement

Amazon Prime Video's India Originals Head Aparna Purohit visited the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow on Tuesday to record her statement over the Tandav web series controversy. Purohit along with at least 6 officials of Amazon Prime, including 4 who are a part of the Tandav series, and their legal representative recorded their statement for over 4 hours on the contentious web series at the UP Police station.

As per sources, questions pertaining to director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, and scriptwriter Gaurav Solanki, were asked in connection with the series. The Creative Head is also said to have attended the police questioning.

'Tandav' Controversy

Amazon Prime Video's Tandav series was accused of hurting religious sentiments for its depiction of Hindu deities. Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood biggies- Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, became the centre of controversy over a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production. As the controversy escalated, the show makers tried to defuse the situation by offering to remove the controversial portion from the show.

Last month, the Supreme Court had declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar and others who are facing multiple FIRs for hurting religious sentiments. The top court however allowed Zafar, Purohit, Mehra, Solanki, and Ayyub to seek bail from courts concerned in the FIRs lodged against them.

The makers and actors have been booked in Lucknow under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, and so on), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 501 (1)(B) (public mischief with intent to cause fear or alarm) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

(With Agency Inputs)

