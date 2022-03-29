'Tandav' Web Show Row: Allahabad HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Head Of Amazon Prime India

Despite the pressure mounted on the makers of the popular web show Tandav over its release, the show witnessed a fabulous turnout after its premiere. Several FIRs were filed against the show’s director, producer, writer, actors, and Amazon India Originals’ head Aparna Purohit, however, the nine-episode political drama was well received by fans. Now, after a year of release, The Allahabad High Court has finally granted anticipatory bail to Aparna Purohit who is facing an FIR registered in Lucknow.

The entire team was facing the brunt of allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a bad light in the web series. Tandav is created by Ali Abbas Zafar and it stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan, and others. It was released on January 15, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime India Original's head granted anticipatory bail over Tandav row

Now, in a recent development regarding the row, the Bench of Justice Krishan Pahal looked deeply at the overall facts and circumstances of the case and consequently, came to the conclusion that the applicant deserved to be granted anticipatory bail.

Essentially, the Amazon Prime India Original’s head was seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the FIR against her wherein under she has been booked for alleged commission of offenses under Sections 66 (Computer-related offenses), 66F (Punishment for cyber terrorism), and 67 (Transmitting obscene material) IT Act, 2008 (as amended) apart from Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (Defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion), 505(1)(b) (Public mischief), 505(2) (Statements promoting hatred between classes), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of IPC.

According to the fact laid down by the prosecution, the said web series along with the star cast projected scenes portraying 'God' in a very derogatory manner which hurts the sentiments of the public at large. It was the contention of the counsel for the applicant that she had not intended to hurt anyone's sentiment and there is no criminal history of the applicant. It was also argued that there is no possibility of the applicant fleeing from justice, and, therefore, she is entitled to interim protection from this Court.

Meanwhile, recently, a Lucknow Court had allowed Purohit to travel abroad. Purohit had moved the Lucknow Court with her application seeking permission to travel abroad (Dubai) to meet her parents who were unwell. For the unversed, after the series landed into controversy, director Ali Abbas Zafar had issued an apology last year while calling the show a ‘pure work of fiction.’ Later he also revealed about implementing changes in certain scenes to respect the sentiments of the people.

Image: Twitter/AnuragC7241633/Shutterstock