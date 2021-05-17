Tanuj Virwani On Shooting 'Murder Meri Jaan' Amid Pandemic: Shoot 'was Accelerated'

Bollywood actor Tanuj Virwani is on his way to carving his niche in the webspace, having set foot in this medium with the popular web series Inside Edge. Tanuj played a hotheaded captain of a cricket team and he is not shying away from experimenting with his roles. His recent release, Murder Meri Jaan, has him essaying the role of a police officer whose fate gets him intertwined with a con woman through the bondage of marriage. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Tanuj Virwani has opened about how they shot for Murder Meri Jaan in Bhopal amid the pandemic.

Tanuj Virwani on the shooting of Murder Meri Jaan

Giving an insight into how things picked up the pace for this project, Tanuj said, "I did not have much time to prepare for my role because I signed the project and three days later we were shooting for it". Elaborating that this is not how any project's timeline catches speed, he added, "This is not how it usually works but because of the pandemic, it was accelerated because we did not know until when the lockdown will be imposed and we just thought let's go to Bhopal and let's just shoot it". He further said that they were shooting for 15-20 hours a day continuously for over 35 days.

The 34-year-old also shared his thought process behind giving his affirmation for the role of Aditya in Murder Meri Jaan. He said that most of his work so far, be it Inside Edge, Code M, The Tattoo Murders and Poison has been darker in nature. He further said, "I just figured with everything going on in this world if I could be part of a project that would bring a smile and cheer into the lives of people instead of giving them more dark stuff and I have not done something in this genre before." Murder Meri Jaan cast also includes Barkha Singh as the leading lady, Sharat Sonu, Deepika Amin, Gautam Handa, Rashmi Gupta, and Rasik Dave among others.

Tanuj Virwani's shows

The sports drama series Inside Edge gave Tanuj his breakthrough in the industry. The show released on Amazon Prime in 2017 and also earned an Emmy Award nomination. His other notable shows are Poison, Code M and Kamathipura (The Tattoo Murders). He will next be seen in Tandoor alongside Rashmin Desai, which is a murder thriller based on true events.

Image- @tanujvirwani's Instagram

