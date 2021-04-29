Tarek El Moussa's Fiancé Heather Young On Co-parenting With His Ex-wife Christina Haack

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got engaged in July 2020 after one year of dating. The couple is planning to get married sometime in Summer 2021. In a recent interview, Heather Rae opened up about how she is gearing up to be a stepmother to El Moussa's two children from his previous marriage with Christania Haack and about her bond with his ex-wife.

Tarek El Moussa's fiancee Heather Rae Young on co-parenting with Christina Haack

Tarek El Moussa was married to Christina on Coast star Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018 and they share a daughter Taylor, 10, and a son Braydon, 5. In an interview with US Weekly, Tarek El Moussa's fiance Heather Rae Young spoke about her bond with both kids and being on excellent terms with ex-wife Christina. The Selling Sunset star said they co-parented very well together. Talking about her relationship with Haack she said they communicated about the kids on daily basis. She expressed the children was the most important thing in the world to all three of them and as long as the kids were happy, they were all happy too. Tarek Ek Moussa and Christina Hack will remain as co-stars on the series Flip or Flop.

In the same interview, Heather Rae Young also opened up about her bond with Taylor and Braydon. She revealed they were staying in her house and they loved her and respected her like their bonus mother and she loved them very much. She explained she had come to their lives when they were 3 and 8 and they were already little people who had their own personalities and a routine and she had fit her way into their lives which was a bit challenging.

Talking about instilling her values and rules among children she said she is setting those boundaries where she is not too strict and not overstepping their boundaries or rules. She said they made sure that those rules were in place and that was mainly to get their personalities working together while living with each other. She added that helped her to set her own boundaries and rules and made sure that things were in place in the way she wanted to have their home. She said in the end she was instilling certain things in them in the way she grew up.

Promo Image Source: Heather Rae Young & Christina Haack's Instagram