Tati Westbrook Claims Shane Dawson Offered To Edit Her 'Bye Sister' Video Back In 2019

Shane Dawson has been under a lot of fire ever since Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith called him out for sexualizing Willow Smith when she was 11 years old. An old video of Shane Dawson where he can be seen pretending to please himself to a poster of then 11-year-old Willow started to resurface on the internet after Dawson posted an apology video addressing the flaws in his content. The apology video was not accepted by the general public at the slightest and in return sparked an outrageous reaction. Now, Tati Westbrook posted a 40-minute long video where she revealed that Dawson offered to edit her 'Bye Sister.' video which set off a YouTube beauty content creators' war in 2019.

Tati Westbrook's shocking revelation

Shane Dawson had recently claimed on Twitter that he did not have any part in planning or orchestrating the 2019 video surrounding James Charles which 'exposed' his unfair tactics in the beauty community. The video ultimately cost Charles a loss of over 3 million subscribers. In her latest video 'Breaking My Silence...' Tati alleged that Dawson had personally offered to help in editing the video 'Bye Sister' and also offered to help with the title. The video which was released back in May 2019 exposed James Charles, who is a star in the beauty community, for repeatedly indulging in inappropriate behaviour with straight men.

In the video, Westbrook expressed that she declined this offer made by Dawson, but his gesture of offering help actually reinstated her belief in him, making her feel that he was speaking the truth. Tati also revealed that many editorials were already aware of her video, even before she had conceptualised it. Further in the video, Westbrook apologised to James Charles, stating that she made a video as a result of Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star feeding her 'poisonous lies'.

Recently, it was confirmed by YouTube that Shane Dawson will no longer be allowed to monetise any of his videos from all his three channels. Whereas Target in the USA has also announced that it will no longer sell the books written by the controversial vlogger.

