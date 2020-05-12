Tatiana Maslany & Her Clones To Be Seen In A Live Table Read Reunion Of 'Orphan Black'

One of the top drama series on BBC America, Orphan Black, is going to release a virtual two-episode table reading. This reunion will be live-streamed on the series' official Facebook page on May 17, 2020, at 12 pm PT. The show will be seen supporting a good cause. Here are all the details you should know.

BBC America's Orphan Black to return for virtual screening

The Orphan Black reunion is timed to Mental Health Awareness Month in May and International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The viewers of the show will be invited the donate towards a Centrelink to support over 250 LGBTQ community centres globally. The funds will also be used for helping women and trans people who need support, resources and other healthcare-related help.

Tatiana Maslany recently came out and expressed that the makers and the cast wanted to show their love towards the Clone Club. She added that they wanted to raise money for people who are affected the most during times of difficulty. Tatiana Maslany also added that in addition to the raising of the funds, the showrunners hope to bring some joy in the lives of their fans. She added that she wanted to do something intimate for them so that the viewers feel more connected to the Clone Club community even if they are all far apart.

Tatiana Maslany will be seen respring her role as the clones of Alison, Cosima, Sarah and Helena for the table reading. Apart from this, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Dylan Bruce, Kristian Bruun, Jordan Gavaris, Kevin Hanchard, Evelyne Brochu, Inga Cadranel, Josh Vokey, Michael Mando, Eric Johnson and Natalie Lisinska will also be reprising their respective roles. It was also reported that Tatiana Maslany’s acting double Kathryn Alexandre will also attend the live session. It was also reported that series co-creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, executive producer Kerry Appleyard, writer Will Pascoe and co-producer Mackenzie Donaldson will be seen in the streaming. The reunion will cover 2 episodes that are Episode 106, “Variations Under Domestication,” and Episode 107, “Parts Developed in an Unusual Manner”. It was also announced that the original episode of this will be available to stream for free on the studio’s website for the next two weeks.

