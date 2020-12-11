Tatiana Maslany To Play She-Hulk In Upcoming Marvel Series, Here's What We Know

At the Disney Investor Day presentation on Thursday, December 11, Marvel announced that Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany will star as Jennifer Walters or She-Hulk in the Disney+ series. The news was broken the Kevin Feige, who represented Marvel at the event. The news was then confirmed by Marvel on its official Twitter handle. Read on to know more about the upcoming Marvel series.

Tatiana Maslany to star as She-Hulk

According to Disney’s official website, during the Disney Investor Day presentation, Feige also confirmed that Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will reprise their roles as Hulk and Abomination, respectively in the new Marvel series. 53-year-old Mark Ruffalo has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he has appeared in almost all major Avengers movies. However, Roth has not appeared as his villainous character since 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination, and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lTHhy9s4dY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

The Marvel Representative Feige also teased that, due to Jennifer Walters' legal career, she will be crossing paths with some well-known Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. He also described the upcoming superhero series as comedic. The report about 35-year-old Maslany's role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) She-Hulk was reported by Deadline in September.

Will the series have a female villain too?

While fans would be pleasantly surprised to hear about the castings of Ruffalo and Roth, but they would be thrilled to know that a report in Collider has revealed that the series will allegedly also have a female villain, under the current codename Lucy. According to the description on Marvel’s official website, Lucy is a social media guru with a dark side. She is expected to play a prominent role in the series and will appear in at least five episodes.

What is the plot of She-Hulk?

The plotline of the drama is unclear at the moment. The complete cast list is not known as well. However, the report on Marvel’s website reveals that the company is looking to cast Walters' parents in supporting roles and a male co-worker in his late twenties or thirties. Finally, Walter's best friend — codenamed Susie is also on the casting list. Moreover, the series is looking for an Asian-American to play the part of Susie.

Disney announced a galaxy of new streaming offerings

The Walt Disney Co. unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings on Thursday, December 10, including plans for 10 Star Wars series spinoff and also 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+. Although Disney is emphasizing on increasing its streaming portfolio, the company's theatrical release remains an important component of its big-budget spectacles.

In a virtual presentation for investors, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek displayed Disney's super-sized ambitions for its direct-to-consumer efforts. The Disney website reveals that the company is planning to premiere directly on Disney+, not just an armada of Star Wars and Marvel series but 15 live-action, Pixar and animated series and movies.

Image Source: @tatiana_maslany (Instagram)

