Team 'Lucifer' Drops Preview Of The Family Dinner And Musical Episode Ahead Of The Release

The makers of Lucifer gear up to release one of their highly-anticipated episodes from the final season of the show. They, along with the Lucifer cast members, talked about their experience filming the Lucifer musical episode along with the family dinner episode and mentioned that they had so much fun.

Lucifer cast and crew previews the family dinner and the musical episode

According to reports by Entertainment Weekly, as the Lucifer musical episode is all set to steam online, Lucifer star Tom Ellis stated that this might be his favourite episode of the show ever and mentioned that it would be a ‘crown-pleaser’. He further stated the dynamic that it brought to the show and the stuff that they got to do was because of Dad and added that they didn’t think that they’d ever get to that level on this show.

The co-showrunner Joe Henderson also spoke about the show and mentioned that so much of the show was Lucifer dealing with love, both his feelings of love towards himself and his feelings of love towards people around him, especially Chloe Decker. It was also stated how Lucifer and God’s relationship will create a spanner in the works of his arc, but ultimately, perhaps, be exactly what he needs to deal with the emotional issues he's had in his life. Even Tom Ellis talked about the same stating that every time he talked about God, the hair on his arm went up because Dennis Haysbert was just brilliant as a human being and as an actor, and playing the role of Dad on this show.

Dennis Haysbert also shared that he just binge-watched the entire series, so he knew things that they had forgotten. One of the other Lucifer cast members Kevin Alejandro spoke about his experience filming the musical episode and stated that he felt like he had gone back to his theatre days and added how they had so much fun. He further mentioned that getting over his insecurity was the most challenging part and as he overcame it, he added there was no stopping him.

IMAGE: STILL FROM LUCIFER TRAILER

