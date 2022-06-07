'Ted Lasso 3' To Be Final Season Of Jason Sudeikis-starrer? Brett Goldstein Shares Update

Ted Lasso first premiered online in 2020 and became a hit series featuring the likes of Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and others in pivotal roles. The show and the actors have won a plethora of awards and accolades for their work, but as fans feared, the forthcoming third season will be its last. Brett Goldstein, who plays the role of Roy Kent and is also one of the writers on the show, broke his silence around the speculations and revealed that the team is writing the season three as the show's last.

Ted Lasso season 3 to be show's last?

Ted Lasso season 3 has been one of the much-awaited releases of the year, and as fans await an announcement about its release date, Brett Goldstein spoke to Sunday Times about the future of the series. He mentioned that the series was also planned with three seasons and as per ET Canada, said, "We are writing it like that. It was planned as three".

Jason Sudeikis on the other hand, spoke to ET last year and did not give a clear answer about the show's future. He mentioned that he felt like a coach off-screen as well as he always tells individuals not to think about the next season when season 3 has not been released yet. He said, "I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks that you can’t look at season 4 when we’re in the middle of season 3. We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know. We got to take it one game at a time." He mentioned that there were 'many factors' that contributed to the possibility of Ted Lasso season 4.

Ted Lasso spin-off

The executive producer of the show had earlier joked about the possibility of creating a Ted Lasso spin-off starring Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple as a 'crime-fighting duo'. He mentioned that the possibility of a spin-off was 'fun to think about' and hailed the 'amazing actors'. The first two seasons of the hit show are streaming on Apple TV, and fans await an announcement about the Ted Lasso season 3 release date.

Image: AP