'Ted Lasso Season 2' Episode 1 Out; Here's How You Can Watch Jason Sudeikis-starrer

Ted Lasso is back 10 months after the first season with the latest season. The first episode of the second season aired on Friday and the buzz surrounding the series is increasing. Netizens new to the comedy show might be keen to know where and how to watch the show.

How to watch Ted Lasso Season 2?

Ted Lasso is an Apple TV+ original. Only those with Apple compatible devices will be able to watch the series.

One can use the platform for a 7-day trial after they would have to subscribe to the streaming service. In India, the monthly subscription is charged at Rs 99.

Apple TV+ is also available if you bundle it with three other apps, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud. This will be available for Rs 175 per month for an individual and Rs 365/month for a family of up to five people.

For those who wish to watch the show, but do not have an Apple device, there is a special offer. Buying a new Apple device would give them three months of Apple TV+ free.

Ted Lasso season 2

The season takes forward the story of Ted Lasso as the coach of the football club AFC Richmond. The first episode of the second season was titled Goodbye Earl. The episode was directed by Declan Lowney and penned by Brendan Hunt.

The second episode is titled Lavendar. The episode is scheduled to release next Friday, July 30. A new episode will be unveiled every Friday and the season is likely to have 12 episodes and end in October.

The first season of the show had aired from August to October 2020. The makers stated in October last year that the series has been confirmed for the third season.

Ted Lasso goes by his tagline ‘’Losing record. Winning attitude’. The series has been created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt.

The show, in its debut season, won numerous awards. This includes Jason Sudeikis bagging the Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy award at Golden Globes.

It has also been nominated in various categories in the Primetime Emmy Awards. This includes Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.