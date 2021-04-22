'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Teaser Will Brings Out The Football Boys In Much Unified & Funny Way

On Tuesday, Apple TV released the trailer for the second season of Ted Lasso. While doing so, the makers also surprised fans by disclosing Ted Lasso’s release date. This Apple TV show is now gearing up for a premiere on July 23, this year.

Ted Lasso season 2 teaser review:

Ted Lasso season 2 teaser opens with highlighted texts that read, “This year kindness makes a comeback”. This indicates that the AFC Richmond team is yet considered an underdog. Coach Lasso is put up against a challenge once again as his team has tied eight matches straight without registering a win.

However, when the media thrashes coach Lasso, he remains calm as always and gives it back to the censures aimed at him and his team. He braces his team enunciating that he doesn’t care about the record, all he wants his team to believe in is themselves and pushes them to think that everything is going to work out for them. It appears that Ted will have to win over new people who are susceptible to his unusual ways.

Be it dealing with a sports psychologist or dancing in bliss during a meeting, the Ted Lasso season 2 teaser showcases how the challenges have multiplied this year. In the first season, Ted appeared doing nice things for his football team that wasn’t really nice to him. Now, once again as the performance of his team has become stagnant, Lasso is all set to make a comeback with a massive bang. In totality, it appears that everything in season 2 has just been amplified to a whole new level of challenges. Watch the Ted Lasso season 2 teaser below:

What can one expect from Ted Lasso season 2?

In the first season of this Apple original show, Ted Lasso, a small-time football coach was hired to coach a professional soccer team in England. Despite having no experience in coaching soccer, he prepares his team in his own quirky manner. Now, season 2 brings the dynamic nature of Ted as he has to deal with a slew of people who are doubtful of his coaching techniques.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Ted Lasso trailer)