'Teen Mom OG': Amber Portwood And Leah's Bond Continues To Weaken, Here's Why

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been in rough waters with her relationship with daughter Leah. The reality TV show star was seen cancelling her plans with Leah once again. Since Leah's birthday was approaching the 12-year-old reluctantly invited her mother to her small birthday party, which Portwood refused to attend as she had planned something else for her birthday.

Gary Shirley, Amber Portwood's ex and Leah's father, asked Leah what she wanted to do for her birthday. To which, Leah replied that she wanted to have a small get-together with her family including her father, her step-mother Kristina, her half-sister Emilee and her grandmother (Portwood's mother). When Shirley asked her to invite Amber, Leah refused as she did not have a close bond with her mother.

Amber rejected Leah's birthday party invitation

Shirley tried to convince Leah to invite Portwood and improve their bond gradually. Leah agreed and invited Portwood but the latter had other plans for her daughter's celebration. She wanted to take Leah out for an intimate dinner, which was against Leah's wishes.

Aside from the little drama with Portwood, Leah managed to have a good dinner with her family as shown in the episode of Teen Mom OG which aired on March 30, 2021. The family had a small dinner by a hibachi grill so they could maintain social-distancing and abide by the regulations set by the Government to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus. In the episode, Leah shared a sweet moment with her step-mother Kristina when she received a ring from her with her birthstone on it. Kristina told Leah that they were not related by blood, but she considered Leah as one of her own.

Later in the episode, Amber can be seen confiding in her brother Shawn regarding the whole situation. She explained how Leah did not want to go out with her for dinner. Shawn asked her to see the entire situation from Leah's perspective. He also explained that it was difficult for Leah to accept Portwood as her mother since she was far from her for a long time owing to past legal battles.

Earlier, Portwood had cancelled her plans with Leah. She said that she was experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. It was unclear whether she tested positive for the virus or not.

(Promo Image Source: Amber Portwood Instagram)