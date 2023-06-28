Telugu Sitcom Maya Bazaar For Sale To Debut On OTT This July

The Telugu show titled Maya Bazaar for Sale is a satirical drama revolving around families in a premium gated community. Developed in association with Rana Daggubati's production banner Spirit Media, the series will consist of seven episodes. The show is helmed by Gautami Challagulla, well-known for her work Mana Mugguri Love Story.

3 things you need to know

Maya Bazaar for Sale will premiere on OTT.

Rajeeb Ranjan will produce the show.

The show will aim to normalise unconventional ideas through light-hearted comedy.

Telugu original Maya Bazaar for Sale to premiere in July

Maya Bazaar for Sale is a Telugu-language series that will be released on OTT on July 14. The plot will deal with the stories of a group of families. Interestingly, they are named the Pastry's, the Gandhi's, the Hippies, the Bachelors, and the Lovey-Dovey couple. The series follows their lives after they have moved into premium villas in a gated community named Maya Bazaar.

(Poster for the film Maya Bazaar for Sale. | Image: Twitter)

The official plotline of the series reads, "Their expectations of a prime and peaceful lifestyle are bulldozed by the government's declaration of the construction as illegal. Maya Bazaar for Sale' envelopes the events that follow in the personal lives and the community living of the characters post this tragedy." The show will narrate an interesting story of families to the audience.

Star cast of Maya Bazaar for Sale

Maya Bazaar for Sale will feature a stellar ensemble cast. The star cast includes Eesha Rebba, Navdeep Pallapolu, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Jhansi Laxmi, and Hari Teja, among others. Sunaina, Meiyang Chang and Kota Srinivas will also be seen playing prominent roles in the show.

Producer Rajeev Ranjan on Maya Bazaar for Sale

Rajeev Ranjan, who is the producer of the show, said in a media interaction that the sitcom will explore the non-alignment of societal expectations, and the joys of life. He said that the star cast of the show has done a commendable job in portraying their respective characters. The script of the show is written by Gautami Challagulla.