Teresa Giudice Gets Teary-eyed On Seeing Daughter Gia's Mother's Day Special Insta Post

Author and reality TV star Teresa Giudice was surprised by a sweet post from Gia Giudice, her oldest daughter, on the occasion of Mother's Day. Gia posted two pictures with her mother and wrote a special heartfelt note for her. The note and the pictures moved The Real Housewives of New Jersey's cast member to tears.

Gia and Teresa Giudice posed with each other in a front of a large pool. Teresa opted to wear a teal top with a black blazer and a pair of leather pants. Contrasting to her mother's style, Gia wore a corset top, a long beige overcoat and a pair of flared cream pants. She accessorized the look with a matching sling bag. In another picture, Teresa Guidice's other daughters Milania Giudice and Gabriella Giudice also made an appearance.

Gushing in the caption, Gia wrote that she was happy to receive amazing qualities instilled in her by her mother. She listed that her mother had taught her an "amazing work ethic, confidence, to be free-spirited, and to always show love!". "Thank you for the unconditional love every day! Today’s all about you I love you so much", she wrote adding heart emojis for her mom.

Teresa Giudice's daughter brings her to tears with a sweet Mother's Day post

The post and caption won Teresa's heart who was extremely proud of her daughter. She wrote, "I love and adore you so much you make me proud every day". She posted another comment for her oldest daughter just a few moments later writing, "You always bring me to tears just saying love you endlessly". Gia Giudice even received a comment from The Real Housewives of New Jersey's cast member Dolores Catania who wrote, "Lucky Momma". The Bachelor contestant and model Hannah Ann Sluss too shared her thoughts calling Teresa and her daughters "Beautiful". Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania put four simple red heart emojis for the Instagram post. Gia's Instagram post received more than 51,000 likes.

Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice too posted a heartfelt message for her mother on Mother's Day. She called her mother her world and said that she was the strongest and the most amazing mother. "I love you endlessly mom", she wrote with a heart emoji for The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star.

Milania Giudice's Mother's Day post

Image: Teresa Giudice's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.