Terry Silver To Be Brought Back To 'Cobra Kai' Season 4; Fans Say, "This Will Be Awesome!"

Cobra Kai has rapidly become one of the popular series on Netflix over the last few years. The show has been adapted from the original The Karate Kid films and has received a highly positive response from fans. While the series has witnessed several known actors starring in various episodes, it appears that a vital addition has been made to the Cobra Kai cast. The makers have recently announced that Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, will be brought in the upcoming season. The announcement has come has promptly yielded all kinds of excited reactions from fans, who have been waiting for the next season.

Fans react as Cobra Kai decides to bring back Terry Silver in the fourth season

Cobra Kai has brought three of its seasons on Netflix, all of which have gained credible success. As the show gears up to arrive with its fourth season, makers have made the decision to bring back Terry Silver. They made the announcement on the show’s official handle on social media, saying that the character is returning to the “dojo”, and asked fans to “have patience”. This unexpected development took no time in receiving hyped reactions from netizens, reflecting the popularity of the character.

Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV. pic.twitter.com/gTI2QJl11G — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) May 27, 2021

WHAAAAAAAT — Flávia (@invernaloki) May 27, 2021

NO WAYY — 𝕘𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚎♡ (@brutaldaya) May 27, 2021

Omg yeesss — Rosa (@RosaMacchio1) May 27, 2021

omg — ally with a y 🥋 (@ralphmxcchio) May 27, 2021

CANT WAIT — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) May 27, 2021

Many netizens expressed their excitement in the comments by saying that they “can’t wait” to see the character back in action. While many of them found it difficult to believe this news, there were some who stated that they had predicted the arrival of the character and have been waiting for him. One of the netizens said that Terry’s return to the series will be “awesome”. A short video was posted along with the announcement, which re-introduced the character without showing his face.

I KNEW ITTT — shelby🌹 (@shelbyscatch) May 27, 2021

ha! I knew yes! — lonnie (@laxlonn6) May 27, 2021

LETS GOOO — Ferola31 (@ferola101) May 27, 2021

YESSSSSSSS

I KNEW ITT!!!! — Edwin :) 🇲🇽 (@edwin7u7_) May 27, 2021

In The Karate Kid film series, Terry Silver is shown as the original owner of the Cobra Kai dojo and a close aide of John Kreese, both of whom are antagonists. Cobra Kai carries forward the storyline of the film series and first had premiered in 2018 on Youtube, before eventually landing on Netflix. The release date of the upcoming fourth season is expected to be revealed soon.

IMAGE: 'COBRA KAI' INSTAGRAM

