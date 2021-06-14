Teyonah Parris Looks Back At Her WandaVision Filming Days And Her 'confusing' Audition

Teyonah Parris, who was seen making her MCU debut with Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, was quite recently quoted looking back at the days when she was filming the hugely successful show along with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. During a conversation with the officials at The Hollywood Reporter, Parris was seen sharing what was it like while filming the episodes that paid homage to the situational comedy shows of the past. In addition to the same, the actor was also even quoted implying that working on WandaVision proved to be a fruitful endeavour for her. Further, she looked back at her audition day, when she read her lines as the character of Geraldine as well as Monica Rambeau (both of which were eventually played by Teyonah Parris in WandaVision) while being completely unaware of the fact that both of them are the same characters. Read on for more.

Teyonah Parris on her WandaVision filming days as well as the day of her audition

While on the topic, the officials at The Hollywood Reporter quoted the star saying something on the lines of her "definitely" getting a taste of the sitcom world on the sets of the same, which, for her, was a first. She was also quoted saying that she had imagined it to be "a little closer to theater" — which is the background that she comes from. While on the topic of the ’50s episode of WandaVision, she was quoted recalling the time when she was watching Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen talking about the level of nervousness that they had, which was supposedly very exciting to her.

On the subject of Teyonah Parris' WandaVision audition, she was quoted saying it being a confusing affair, as she was supposed to perform as Geraldine and Rambeau while being completely unaware of the fact that both of them are the same characters. She was also quoted recalling the events when she had to play a comic as well as a dramatic part on the same day. The latest addition to the list of Teyonah Parris movies is going to be Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels"

About WandaVision:

WandaVision, which was the first in the list of MCU shows that are supposed to serve as spinoffs for the lesser-explored Marvel characters, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings of 2 Broke Girls fame as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. Other actors that were seen on the show include the likes of Even Peters as Ralph Broner, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park of Always Be My Maybe and Fresh Off The Boat fame as officer Jimmy Choo. All nine episodes of WandaVision are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending upon one’s geographical location.

WandaVision trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.