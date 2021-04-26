TFATWS: A List Of Marvel Movies One Must See To Make Sense Of All The Easter Eggs

TFATWS's finale has finally made it online. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's plot sees Sam and Bucky (played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan) set aside their differences and finally learn to work together as a team. If you want to make sense of all The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's easter eggs and references to previous movies, one must watch the following Marvel movies in order to get a clearer picture regarding Sam and Bucky's back story. Read on for the list.

1) Captain America: The First Avenger:

The first Captain America film, in addition to Steve Rogers, introduces the viewers to James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes", a senior to Evans' Rogers in terms of US Military Ranks. The film essentially gives the audience a glimpse into the friendship of the two characters. The ending sees the two part ways in a tragic manner. The film can be streamed on Disney+, Disney+ Hostar, or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

2) Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

The second Captain America film sees Steve Rogers joining forces with Sam Wilson, who reveals himself as The Falcon. The later moments of the film see Rogers coming face to face with his long-presumed-dead friend, Bucky, as well. The film sees Bucky as a brainwashed super-assassin who has orchestrated some of the most high-profile assassinations in the past seven decades.

3) Captain America: Civil War

The film sees Sam and Steve growing closer and tells the audience a whole lot more about Sam Wilson as a person as well as a superhero as he fought the antagonists and managed to break the Sokovia accords along with Rogers and Barnes. As far as the latter's story arc in the film is concerned, Bucky is seen being put in a cryogenic state, only to resurface in Wakanda, where he gets a new Vibranium arm and a new nickname, namely "The White Wolf".

4) Avengers: Infinity War

The final moments of the penultimate film of the Infinity Saga see Sam and Bucky forging a successful partnership and proving their mettle as partners as they took on the troops of Thanos in what would eventually become a vain attempt. The much-talked-about finale, featuring Thanos' snap, causes over 50 per cent of the universe, Sam and Bucky included, to be wiped out of existence.

5) Avengers: Endgame

The final chapter in the Infinity saga sees Sam and Bucky returning, courtesy of the counter-snap orchestrated by a professor Hulk. Up until the end, the film sees the two fighting the main antagonist of the film, with this time around, the same being proven to be a fruitful attempt. The final moments of the film saw Sam and Bucky's friendship at its highest point up until then, with the former receiving the shield from Old Man Cap, hinting at his future role as Captain America in the MCU.