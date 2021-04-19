'TFATWS' Actor Reveals She Almost Turned Down Dora Milaje Role For This Reason

Marvel Cinematic Universe consists of various strong female characters that include Dora Milaje, who are the royal guards of the Kingdom of Wakanda. They appeared for the first time in Captain America: Civil War and also appeared in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard appeared as one of the Dora Miljae in the ongoing series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In a recent interview, she revealed that she almost turned down the role as it required her to shave her head. Read further on what she had to say.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard on almost turning down her role in MCU

In an interview with TheDirect, the actor opened up on turning down the role in MCU. She revealed that people know Dora Milaje have to shave their heads and when it came to her, it was a challenge for her in the beginning. She added that she almost didn't take the role because she had to shave her head. She further added that she consulted her pastor, called her friend and that she was crying on call because she is attached to her hair. She continued that she had various thoughts like if she shaves her head, she is going to look ugly and that she will look like a boy. She then sat down and talked to herself and said that hair does not make you or define you, you are beautiful with or without it and that is all within the heart.

She further talked about the time when she finally accepted her role and realised that her character is indeed powerful. She added that through her time on Black Panther, she got the chance to embrace and understand that shaving her head isn't a big deal. She talked to herself and consoled by saying that hair grows back and beauty isn't defined from it but what is within your heart. She then talked about the movie and added that Black Panther really showed women who are not only fierce and confident but beautiful that too without hair. She added that it is powerful in itself, especially for African American women given they are culturally very attached to their hair. She concluded by appreciating the melanated women on screen, who were bold, bald-headed, strong and powerful and that she felt it is beautiful.

About The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

While Dora Milaje did appear in the series, the show also features Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Bruhl. The series shows the events after the Avengers: Endgame and what happens with Captain America's shield. The show will air six episodes and the last episode will release on April 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Janeshia Adams-Ginyard's IG