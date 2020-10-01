 The 100 Series finale Showcased Humanity Transcend, Fans Have Had Mixed Reaction

The 100 series finale, titled "The Last War", aired on Wednesday and showcased the conclusion to the CW show. Fans got to see Cadogan take one of the most important decisions humanity has ever been faced with. Though many fans have loved the shows ending, others have not taken a keen liking to it. Read ahead to know what took place in the "The Last War" episode and see how fans have responded to the same.

The 100 series finale

The 100 finale episode fans saw John Pyper-Ferguson's character Cadogan appear in front of a group of judges. The judges were there to decide if humanity was ready to finally gain collective enlightenment and gave Cadogan a final test. Cadogan then proceeded to take the test that would determine the entire humanity fate and was killed by Clarke.

But even Clarke was not able to solve the test and completely messed up things. At the end, fans saw Lindsey Morgan's character Raven beg the judges to let humanity survive till they were ready to gain enlightenment. But the judges were not convinced that humanity should be let to advance. Finally, after a gruesome discussion, the result was positive and the judges let all of humanity transcend. But only Clarke was left behind for killing Cadogan in the fight and all her friends gave up on immortality to stay with her.

Also, Bellamy failed to transcend as she was dead and the dead don't transcend. This bit left fans a bit bitter as Bellamy was a favourite on the show. The show ended on a 'Not Alone' note.

The 100 series finale reaction

Fans have had a mixed reaction to the show's ending. One fan wrote, 'Wow loved the ending of the 100 So sad that it ended at season 5' (sic). Another fan added - '100 finale thoughts I didn’t hate the ending. It was kinda dumb, and they went about as far into their sci-fi nonsense as they could. But where they all ended up made at least some of how they got there worth it. Bellamy deserved so much better though.' (sic). Take a look at what Twitter thought of The 100 series finale.

Clarke didn't see the real Lexa. And Lexa didn't say anything nice to her. “I love you, Clarke” or “I'll always be with you”. Their last meeting was at 3.16 and now Lexa is staying there. The flames are destroyed and Clarke will never see her again



It breaks my heart #the100 pic.twitter.com/RUyjQIgKm3 — Пупочек Лексы || May we meet again (@daddy_lexa) October 1, 2020

I really wanted her to finally see HER importance on her own and choose HERSELF for once but here we are#the100 #The100seriesfinale pic.twitter.com/W1a88xd6LY — Kylie (@Kylie_lumos) October 1, 2020

So proud of @harmon_jess. She did an amazing job behind the camera on a very difficult shoot. Murphy’s Law (pun intended) was in full effect as we shot out of order (for reasons too numerous to fit in a tweet) & she rolled with it beautifully. This girl is the real deal. #The100 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) September 16, 2020

100 finale thoughts

I didn’t hate the ending.

It was kinda dumb, and they went about as far into their sci-fi nonsense as they could.

But where they all ended up made at least some of how they got there worth it.



Bellamy deserved so much better though. — Dia! (@Diemerald) October 1, 2020

yo this ending to the 100 has me😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uTbLnT1qoJ — morgan cornish (@cornishm11) October 1, 2020

