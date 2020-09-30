Hafthor Julius Bjornsson Aka GOT's Mountain In Awe Of Wife As They Welcome A Baby Boy

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson who played the role of The Mountain in the fantasy series Game of Thrones, welcomed his baby boy with his wife Kelsey Henson yesterday. Hafthor Julius Bjornsson shared an emotional post on Instagram where he has appreciated his wife’s efforts for enduring the labour. The GOT actor has shared a detailed note of those hours when his wife was in labour.

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and wife Kelsey Henson welcome their second child

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson who played the character of George Clegane, famously known as The Mountain in the series, was extremely happy to welcome his second child into the world. His wife, Kelsey Henson, too, has shared the same experience on her Instagram handle. Both of them were very emotional.

‘11:19 am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long’, the actor had shared along with a string of photos of the newborn.

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson was in awe of his wife’s calm demeanour throughout the strenuous labour. In the post, he wrote, ‘8:40 am. We arrived at the Björkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive. Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled. The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled’, the caption to the photo continued.

Kelsey gave birth to the baby in a birthing tub. After reaching the birthing centre and getting the birthing tub arranged, she sat in the tub and started pushing. Hafþór has lauded his wife’s calm state of mind the entire time. After an extensive two hour labour, their baby was born.

The GOT actor couldn’t stop gushing about the arrival of the newborn. The couple still hasn’t shared the baby boy’s name as fans await his announcement. Hafthor Julius Bjornsson has also shared how much he loved spending the first night with his wife and son.

The main cast of the show includes Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Rose Leslie, Lena Headly, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Alfie Allen among others. Of this lot, Sophie Turner has announced her pregnancy with fiance Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers. Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are also expecting their first child together.

Promo image courtesy- @thorbjornsson Instagram

