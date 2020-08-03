'The Alienist' Season 2 Set Was More Intricate & Detailed Than It Looks; Check Here

The Alienist is considered to be one of the most well-planned shows on television. This crime-drama series showed people the crime-raging and elite side of 1897 New York. In a recent interview with a media portal, The Alienist's production designer Ruth Ammon talked about how they successfully recreated 1897 New York in Budapest.

How was 19th-century Manhattan-based 'The Alienist' set recreated in Budapest?

The global web series and TV audience have witnessed several period dramas on their screens. In such shows and films, its sets and locations also play an important character in the plotline. In recent years, one of the most detailed and visually realistic shows that the audience has witnessed is the Dakota Fanning starrer The Alienist.

The Alienist is a crime-drama show set in 19th century Manhattan. The show’s stunning visuals have been successful to showcase Manhattan’s elite and New York’s rising crime scenes. In a recent interview with a media portal, The Alienist’s production designer Ruth Ammon opened up about recreating 1857 New York in modern-day Budapest.

Ruth first talked about Sara’s office and said that in The Alienist season 2, they see a whole new side of her as she starts her investigation agency. Hence the theme of her office needed to have a balance of masculine and feminine elements. For example, the first room was smartly tailored and hence had velvet fabric and lace. This made female clients feel comfortable to open up. The other two rooms including Sara’s office and her assistants’ room followed a similar theme.

Image Credit: The Alienist Season 2

During the interview, The Alienist’s production designer Ammon said that it was a challenge for them to create a dark and gloomy atmosphere during the daytime since most of the scenes in the film take place during the daytime. Moving on, The New York Times Office in The Alienist was another masterpiece. This office set had a multifunctional vibe but also showcased an elite theme.

Ruth Ammon revealed that Newspaper Row was her favourite set. Since it was the epicentre of the publishing circuit it needed to accommodate the crowd and also focus on the daily headlines which were handwritten on boards every day. Ammon revealed that they used an old building as the exterior and then added other elements from the time and also provide the Row with a certain character.

Image Credit: The Alienist Season 2

Lighting played an important role throughout the set. For example, the maternity ward had gas lighting fixtures hanging from the ceiling hence they added to the gloomy atmosphere even though the ward had a white theme. Similarly, in Hearst’s office, to display his wealth, electric lamps were used which were new at the time. The fireplace in his office also added some warmth to his dark and modern office.

Image Credit: The Alienist Season 2

Image Credit: The Alienist Season 2

