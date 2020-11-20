'The Amazing Race' Episodes: Check Out The List Of All The Episodes In Season 32

The Amazing Race is an American adventure reality TV show that premiered the first episode of season 1 in September 2001. The show is currently airing its thirty-second instalment on CBS. The Amazing Race Season 32 airs every Wednesdays on CBS at 8/7c. The first episode of the current instalment of The Amazing Race seasons premiered on October 14, 2020. The Amazing Race features a total of eleven teams, each comprising two members, as they race against each other around the world to win the grand prize of a whopping $1 million. As this season continues to receive the love from ardent fans, read to find out how many episodes are there in The Amazing Race Season 32.

List of The Amazing Race episodes (Season 32)

The first episode of the thirty-second season of The Amazing Race was premiered on CBS this year on October 14. Ever since then, the reality game show has been airing new episode each proceeding Wednesday. The Amazing Race 32 has aired 7 episodes till date out of a total of 12 episodes, the last one being aired on November 18, 2020. The finale episode of the CBS show is slated to premiere on December 16, 2020. Thus, check out the entire list of The Amazing Race episodes along with their title and release date.

Episode 1: One Million Miles (October 14, 2020)

Episode 2: Red Lipstick is Not My Color (October 21, 2020)

Episode 3: We're Makin' Big Moves (October 28, 2020)

Episode 4: Olé, Olé (November 4, 2020)

Episode 5: You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man (November 11, 2020)

Episode 6: I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling (November 18, 2020)

Episode 7: Give Me a Beard Bump (November 18, 2020)

Upcoming 'The Amazing Race 32' episodes:

Episode 8: Are You a Rickshaw? (November 25, 2020)

Episode 9: This is Not Payback, This is Karma (November 25, 2020)

Episode 10: Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty (December 2, 2020)

Episode 11: Run on Your Tippy Toes (December 9, 2020)

Episode 12: Now It's About Winning (December 16, 2020)

