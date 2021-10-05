'The Bachelor' Fame Jesse Palmer Marries Model Emely Fardo: 'We Feel So Grateful'

The Bachelor's new host Jesse Palmer has tied the knot with fiance and model Emely Fardo in an intimate wedding ceremony. As per People reports, Palmer and Fardo, who got engaged during a romantic getaway to Paris in July 2019, tied the knot almost a year later on June 5, 2020. Their nuptials took place at a friend's house in Connecticut, with the duo telling the publication about how their wedding in Provence, France, got postponed and eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the 42-year-old uploaded adorable photos from the ceremony and mentioned that the couple feels 'grateful' and 'lucky' to have found each other. The duo, who first sparked dating rumours in 2017, hinted at their marriage in several social media posts over the last year, but never publicly announced it.

In their wedding photos, Palmer can be seen looking dapper in a blue suit with a white shirt, while Fardo looks gorgeous in an all-white, knee-length dress. For the caption, Palmer quoted the couple's statement to People and wrote," “Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively!". Fardo also shared his post on her Instagram stories.

They also mentioned how only a bunch of their close friends that reside in the greater N.Y.C. area, while being in quarantine could be invited for the ceremony. Recalling their 'lovely afternoon', the duo added that they were looking forward to celebrating their love with their parents and immediate families soon. Fardo constantly dropped hints about their wedding on her social media by sporting rings on her left ring finger as well as using Jesse's last name on her media profiles. She also referred to him as her 'husband' on the occasion of their one-year anniversary. "Happy anniversary to us!! I love you more than I love cheeseburgers!" she wrote in June.

In an earlier interview with The Daily Mail, The Bachelor's season 26 host stated that he had been enamoured with Fardo, adding that 'I'm head over heels for her'.

