The Bachelor Nation Extends Support On Colton Underwood's Announcement

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood in a recent interview shared deep personal thoughts about his life. In the interview, Colton revealed that he has come to terms with his sexuality and announced that he is gay. Several celebrities of The Bachelor took to their social media accounts to support Colton on this decision.

Celebrities from The Bachelor react to Colton Underwood's announcement

On April 14, 2021, Colton Underwood in an interview with Good Morning America revealed the truth about his sexuality. Colton Underwood announced that he is gay and accepting his sexuality has made him the 'happiest and healthiest' he has ever been. Furthermore, Colton revealed that he has run from himself and has started coming to terms with his sexuality earlier this year. He added that he is 'emotional' and 'nervous' but his next step is to let everyone know his truth. The Bachelor Host Chris Harrison took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with Colton. In the caption, he wrote, "Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend". Several other celebrities from The Bachelor like Onyeka Ehie, Nicole Lopez Alvar, and Demi Burnett also took to their social media accounts to support Colton Underwood's announcement Check out the posts below.

Happy for @colton for speaking his truth. We support you â¤ï¸ — Onyeka Ehie (@onyekaehie) April 14, 2021

Welcome to the community brother ðŸŒˆâœ¨ — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) April 14, 2021

According to a report by People, Hannah Godwin who was the runner-up in Underwood's season of The Bachelor said that she supports Colton and wishes him the very best in life. She added that she supports Colton for having the courage to live his life authentically. She added that nobody should hide who they really are and she wishes that Colton finds his peace very soon. Another runner-up Tayshia Adams also showed her support to Colton. She said that she is very happy that Colton is finally able to live his life without fear and she supports his willingness to share the truth. She added that she welcomes Colton to the LGBTQ community with open arms.

The executive producers of The Bachelor also expressed their support and said that they are inspired by Colton's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. They added that as firm believers in the power of love, they celebrate Colton's every step in the journey of being a part of the LGBTQ community. Several fans of the show also supported Colton Underwood.

