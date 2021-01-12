'The Bachelor' Recap Season 25 Ep 2 - Who Got The Rose And Who Went Home On The Bachelor?

This year, the creators of The Bachelor decided to take things up a notch by making the bachelor of this season, Matt James, go on two one-on-one dates and one group date only. There's the first night, too, where the girls have time to impress the bachelor enough to bag a date with him. With the added pressure, how do you think the girls will manage? Here’s The Bachelor recap of the 2nd episode before you head straight into the show.

The Bachelor Recap

This time, Bri got lucky. Matt and Bri had the ball of their lives riding ATVs through the woods, soaking in the wood-fired hot tub and enjoying a private fireworks display. Bri opened up about her past, how she was raised by a single mother and how she recently found out about her mother starting a new life with her fiancé. Matt, too, opened up about his tough relationship with his father. All in all, we could easily tell that Bri is going to be a front runner with her receiving the rose.

Back at the resort, Victoria, in particular, wasn't taking this lightly when she revealed that she wasn't happy about Matt choosing Bri for a one-on-one date. If that wasn't enough, the exaggerated display of fireworks nudged all the girls the wrong way as they announced that it's like “a knife to the heart.”

The next day, all the girls were invited on a group date with Matt that commemorated with a bridal photoshoot. Victoria made everybody uncomfortable by interrupting their respective photoshoots and passing obscene comments while at it. Pathway through the photoshoot, the announcement for the next game was made, which was to fight for Matt's love, literally. The rule was that the winning team gets to spend the night with Matt while the losers will have to be sent back.

The tagging game came with a twist with the opponents (red vs yellow team) throwing paints and cakes at each other, all in the name of 'capturing Matt's heart'. Ultimately, the red team won. Later that night, Lauren managed to hold a great conversation with Matt on faith and religion, for which she ultimately earned a Group Date rose.

Sarah was picked for the second one-on-one date. This time, the date took place on a plane instead of an ATV and was completed with a wine and dine by the fire at night. Sarah opened up about her father's deteriorating health and how she had to quit her job to take care of him. Matt was clearly moved by her story as he complimented her courage and selflessness incessantly and finally offered her a rose.

Who went home on The Bachelor?

In the final moments, we see Matt reconnecting with Abigail, Rachael, Kit and Marylynn. Victoria decides to confront Matt about Marylynn and how she was bullied by her in the past. As for Matt, he decides to get to the bottom of the situation, hoping they could reconcile.

The highlight of the show, however, arrives at the very end when we see Sarah passing out promptly. As of now, all we know is that out of the 18 girls, Abigail, Bri, Chelsea, Jessenia, Katie, Kit, Lauren, Magi, Pieper, Rachael, Sarah and Serena C have received the roses and are seemingly safe. Before we could process the entire episode, it ended with a "to be continued", hinting that we'll have to wait for another week until we see who went home on The Bachelor.

